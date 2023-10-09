12th Judicial District to host warrant clearance day and community resource fair in Alamosa

Thursday, October 5, 2023

ALAMOSA – Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you are tired of worrying about a run-in with law enforcement? Do you need access to free community resources? The 12th Judicial District’s warrant clearance day and community resource fair may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Alamosa Combined Court (8955 Independence Way in Alamosa), the courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 12th Judicial District (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties) will come together to help people clear their warrants and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include most misdemeanor, traffic, and petty offenses including many drug charges. To see if your warrant qualifies, contact the Clerk of Court’s office at 719-589-4996.

In addition to clearing warrants, attendees can connect with a variety of community resources and other assistance. Organizations in attendance will include Adelante Family Resource Center, La Puente Crisis Prevention, San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group, Tu Casa, Colorado Legal Services, and the Immigration Resource Center.

For more information about the event, contact Lisa Mizell at 719-589-7621 or caitlin.mizell@judicial.state.co.us.