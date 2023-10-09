Norton Rose Fulbright assists Conservation International in biodiversity protection

Houston, TX, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that it will partner with Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental organization working to protect forests, oceans and other living ecosystems, for its 2023 Global Charitable Initiative (GCI). This year’s GCI theme is “protecting our planet’s biodiversity.”

The firm’s 2023 GCI theme is an extension of the 2022 GCI focus – “building sustainable communities” – with an increased commitment to reversing environmental degradation. Along with worldwide fundraising, volunteering and pro bono activities, Norton Rose Fulbright intends to collaborate with clients and other private and public sector organizations to support biodiversity protection.

This year, the firm is pledging to help protect and restore 10,000 acres of forest and 3,000 square kilometers of ocean. Forest and ocean restoration is a simple and powerful way of capturing carbon dioxide and mitigating climate change, which benefits communities and biodiversity.

Scott Atkins, Global Chair and Australia Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright who selected this year’s GCI theme, said:

“In joining forces with Conservation International, Norton Rose Fulbright has an opportunity to become a global private sector advocate for biodiversity protection and ecosystem conservation. Our Global Charitable Initiative is focused on helping to shape a sustainable future where people and nature can thrive, ensuring the viability and sustainability of our planet.”

Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s focus on biodiversity comes at a crucial moment: just last year, world leaders pledged to safeguard nature. Now, we must all act to turn this shared commitment into action. I love the all-in spirit of the GCI, and I’m excited to have Conservation International be a part of it.”

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We believe that this year’s Global Charitable Initiative will truly resonate with our clients and our communities, as both are showing a commitment to helping the health of our planet. Our actions today impact our world tomorrow; focusing on forest and ocean restoration will benefit generations to come.”

The firm’s GCI focus is part of a broader global movement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. It follows the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a landmark agreement signed by 188 countries in December 2022 that included a 30 x 30 pledge that seeks to protect 30 percent of the world’s land and 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Since the inception of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Charitable Initiative in 2012, the firm has chosen a specific cause each year for focusing its fundraising and charitable efforts. This is part of the firm’s overall commitment to give back to its local communities and beyond.

