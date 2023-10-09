Cocaine Sale / North West Vermont Drug Task Force
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23H2000565
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Jacob Renning & DET TPR Brandon Degre
STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2023 @ 2138
INCIDENT LOCATION: Federal Street, St. Albans, VT
ACCUSED: Keeyo JONES
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VIOLATION:
2 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g
3 Counts of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g
ACCUSED: Shawnees ROBINSON
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VIOLATION:
4 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g
3 Counts of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/09/2023 the Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office and the St. Albans Police Department arrested Keeyo JONES (29) of Springfield, MA and Shawnees ROBINSON (31) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months' long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base in the Franklin County area. The investigation consisted of numerous controlled purchases of cocaine base. JONES and ROBINSON were taken into custody without incident.
JONES and ROBINSON were lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Center and the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center respectively for lack of $10,000.00 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at the Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/09/2023 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center & Chittenden Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $10,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671