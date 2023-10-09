Cocaine Sale / North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23H2000565

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Jacob Renning & DET TPR Brandon Degre

STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2023 @ 2138

INCIDENT LOCATION: Federal Street, St. Albans, VT

ACCUSED: Keeyo JONES

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION:

2 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g

3 Counts of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g

ACCUSED: Shawnees ROBINSON

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION:

4 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g

3 Counts of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/09/2023 the Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office and the St. Albans Police Department arrested Keeyo JONES (29) of Springfield, MA and Shawnees ROBINSON (31) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months' long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base in the Franklin County area. The investigation consisted of numerous controlled purchases of cocaine base. JONES and ROBINSON were taken into custody without incident.

JONES and ROBINSON were lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Center and the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center respectively for lack of $10,000.00 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at the Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/09/2023 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center & Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671