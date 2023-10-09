CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Light & Wonder, Inc. Buyout of SciPlay Corporation – SCPL, LNW

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether the directors of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay”) (NASDAQ: SCPL) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with Light & Wonder, Inc. (“Light & Wonder”) (NASDAQ: LNW) for inadequate consideration. If you are a SciPlay shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether SciPlay’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of SciPlay for the benefit of SciPlay’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with Light & Wonder, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SciPlay’s shareholders, and whether SciPlay’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 8, 2023, SciPlay announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Light & Wonder for $22.95 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $422 million.

What You Can Do

If you are a SciPlay shareholder, you may have legal claims against SciPlay’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com