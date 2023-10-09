KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY CORRECTS OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE AMERICAN ROYAL WORLD SERIES OF BARBECUE OPEN CONTEST
JANKY LEG GRAND CHAMPION OF THE AMERICAN ROYAL WORLD SERIES OF BARBECUE CONTESTKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following tabulation discrepancies in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open Contest, the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) announced the corrected results Thursday, October 5th, and ultimately crowned a new Grand Champion, Janky Leg BBQ, and a new Reserve Grand Champion, Machete Boys.
The CEO and the KCBS Board of Directors have initiated an investigation led by outside IT consultants. The results of this investigation will be shared with KCBS members in the coming days. Any necessary changes will be implemented.
KCBS regrets the inaccuracies in awards and laments the impact this had on teams, the American Royal, and the barbeque community. KCBS has sanctioned countless food competitions over our 37 years, and while these kinds of errors are an anomaly, there are established processes to address them.
When contest reps realized there were issues with the results, they followed protocol and worked diligently to identify the problem and correct the issues. The audit was extended to reconcile the manual count with the computer count to ensure the points were tabulated accurately. With errors remaining, the team elected to retabulate the contest, delaying awards. When the results posted on the KCBS website were different than those used for the Open awards, an internal audit of the tabulation began.
CEO Rod Gray emphasized that “barbeque is a family of which KCBS is a part. We let down our family–there’s no other way to look at it. As CEO and as a pitmaster myself for 20 years, I take this matter seriously and am committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again.” KCBS is grateful for the graciousness of our teams and for the support of our partners at the American Royal and the broader barbeque community. We look forward to the 2024 American Royal World Series of Barbecue.
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and over 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the KCBS World Invitational Barbeque Championship, American Royal World Series of Barbeque©, and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsociety, and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and organizations to create custom barbeque events for consumers, as well as employee engagement. From volunteering at barbeque contests to event production, KCBS members offer assistance to civic and charitable organizations that organize events. KCBS serves as a key influencer and powerhouse of barbeque information; partnering with related trade associations and other contest-sanctioning organizations, tracking trends in barbeque related products, and teaming up with various food organizations and the media to promote barbeque.
