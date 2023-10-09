The Seshat Group, a Strategic Communications and Global Advisory Firm for Next Generation Leaders

More than traditional PR, more strategy, more impact, greater results. The firm that does what moves the needle - what matters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seshat Group, (www.theseshat.com) an independent strategic advisory firm, launches today to provide a new alternative for global leaders who demand bespoke, high-impact communications, media relations and stakeholder engagement strategies rooted in a holistic business strategy approach.

“The next generation leaders need more than just PR advice, they need strategic communications support that does not work in silos from business, financial and market considerations. The world we know has evolved. Communications advice needs to as well,” said Karina Barton, The Seshat Group’s Founder and CEO. “The Seshat Group is a solution for leaders who demand a holistic approach to communications strategy that is supported by in-depth business knowledge.”

The Seshat Group provides support across a wide range of practice areas, including:

• Messaging & brand development;

• Stakeholder engagement;

• Internal & external communications;

• Thought leadership;

• Media relations;

• Investor relations; and

• Leadership coaching.

Founder & CEO

Karina Barton is a world-renowned Strategic Communications & Crisis Management expert. She has served as an advisor for multi-billion-dollar corporations, high-net-worth individuals, investors, and entrepreneurs providing strategic counsel for internal and external communications, media relations, branding, reputation management and crisis management. Karina is well-known in the industry for her stellar skills helping individuals and organizations navigate challenging issues during high profile matters when stakes are high.

Using her unique combinations of communication skills, investment and finance background across public and private markets, media, and crisis management acumen, Karina is a long-time counselor to some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and high-level executives.

Karina advises companies on a wide range of complex financial and other communications matters, including mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism, crisis situations, corporate positioning, reputation management, issue mitigation, investor relations, as well as ongoing strategic communications support. She is also a sought-after media trainer for high-level executives, preparing CEOs and other corporate leadership for public appearances, speeches, interviews, presentations, and roadshows.

Karina has a proven track record of creating and shaping communications and media strategies, securing media stories in top outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, CBS News, CNBC, NBC News, Bloomberg, Reuters, The Deal, BusinessWeek, Activist Insight, O'Dwyer's, Protocol, Wired, Tech Crunch, among others.

Selected Transactions: Elon Musk Twitter (X) acquisition, Valvoline $2.6bn sale to Aramco, Tempur Sealy $4bn Mattress Firm acquisition, Toshiba, GoDaddy, among many others.

Karina is driven by her authentic passion for the work that she does and is deeply trusted by her clients as a strategic communications advisor and a go to fixer.

Karina began her career in investment banking with subsequent roles on the investments side, focusing on private equity transactions, activist and value investing, and restructuring. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

About The Seshat Group

The Seshat Group is an independent strategic advisory firm providing trusted, strategic communications advice to the next generation leaders. Visit us at theseshat.com.

