Georgia: EU and UNDP bring young people together in Lagodekhi to celebrate human rights and climate action

More than a hundred young people gathered on 6 and 7 October in Lagodekhi in eastern Georgia to take part in the ‘People & Planet’ event, which focused on human rights, equality, inclusion, climate smart development and Georgia’s European aspirations.

This event was organised by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Lagodekhi Municipality. 

The event showcased the substantial support provided by the European Union to Georgia and its citizens, highlighting several flagship EU-funded initiatives undertaken in partnership with the UNDP.

There were also a number of activities, including outdoor games, a photography workshop for young artists and another session of the “Human Rights Talks” series organised with EU support, this time on the right to education.

Additionally, Lagodekhi People’s Theatre premiered “How Words Can Hurt,” an educational puppet show that explains data privacy and digital security in a new and fun way.

The event culminated in a Boccia game – a paralympic sport played by athletes with physical disabilities from the Lagodekhi and Sighnaghi municipalities.

