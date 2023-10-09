INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Citigroup Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – C

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Citigroup Inc. (“Citigroup”) (NYSE: C) breached their fiduciary duties to Citigroup and its shareholders. If you are a Citigroup shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Citigroup’s board of directors caused or allowed Citigroup to operate in an unlawful or otherwise improper fashion, causing damage to Citigroup and its shareholders.

On August 23, 2023, news reports indicated that Singapore authorities have requested documents from at least 10 banks as they extend a S$ 1billion (US $737 million) money laundering investigation. One of those banks is Citigroup’s Singapore subsidiary.

