Star Bulk Announces Its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (“Report”), developed in accordance with the new Global Reporting Initiative Standards (2021) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Marine Transportation (2018), and in consistency with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specific GRI disclosures and SASB indicators have received limited level of assurance from Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. The Report has been published on the Company’s website (www.starbulk.com).



The Report presents Star Bulk’s ESG strategy, priorities and goals, discloses the Company’s performance through sustainability-related Key Performance Indicators, and provides extensive information about how the Company manages its impact on the environment, how it supports its people and society, and how it safeguards ethics and integrity. Based on the new GRI 2021 requirements, Star Bulk has engaged its stakeholders to develop a new impact materiality assessment which identifies and prioritizes both positive and negative impacts towards the environment, people, and the wider economy.

Mr. Petros Pappas, Star Bulk CEO, commented on the publication of the Report: “Along with delivering strong economic performance in 2022, Star Bulk notably enhanced its ESG practices and performance. For the first time we measured and reported our Scope 3 emissions, we introduced an ESG Committee at a Board level, and we were the first dry bulk company worldwide to undergo a Dry-BMSA audit with RightShip. We actively contributed to the development of Green Corridors. Through the application of technical and operational measures, we improved our fleet’s energy efficiency and reduced our carbon footprint. We remain committed to leading the way in sustainable dry bulk shipping.”

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Limassol, Singapore and Germany. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 120 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.3 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 40 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,529 dwt.

