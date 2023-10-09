Global Dark Fiber Network Market Size Poised for Remarkable 9.41% CAGR Growth, Reaching USD 11,104 Million by 2030, Reveals Straits Research

The leasing of dark fiber for 5G mobile backhauling is a topic of discussion between mobile operators and providers of fiber optic infrastructure in several countries. In addition, businesses are merging and acquiring one another to build the necessary 5G infrastructure. Consequently, market expansion potential is created.

New York, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fiber optics technology that has evolved results from extensive research and development by scientists and researchers worldwide. The technology has been advantageous for numerous applications and has increased the number of innovations over time. “The global dark fiber network market size is expected to reach USD 11,104 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Rising Trends

The number of people using internet services has increased significantly over the past decade. These internet services include Wi-Fi, mobile (3G, 4G, and LTE), and fixed broadband. Cisco Systems, Inc. predicts that by 2023, nearly two-thirds of the world's population will have Internet access. As internet services become more prevalent, the demand for internet bandwidth has increased. Expanding cloud-based applications, soaring demand for audio-video streaming, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services contribute to this demand.

Due to the regulated demand for mobile data and the anticipated arrival of 5G services, telecom service providers are compelled to purchase the existing dark fiber and focus on developing their fiber network. Consequently, it is anticipated that the demand for dark fibers will increase significantly over the next few years. Governments of developing nations also support and finance the expansion of the fiber infrastructure market.

Growth Opportunities

In numerous application scenarios, the user experience is anticipated to improve with 5G technology, including ultra-high definition (UHD) video, smooth video calling, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games. As numerous companies, such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Nokia, and Ericsson, aggressively pursue the implementation of 5G radio access networks, 5G services are on the verge of being implemented globally. Many interconnected fiber paths can facilitate accomplishing these goals. Therefore, businesses must develop a scalable 5G infrastructure.

Several companies are installing optical fiber to connect many macro and small cells in regions where they plan to upgrade cell sites to 5G in the coming years. Building fiber infrastructure requires a substantial up-front investment, so many companies opt to rent dark fibers to reduce costs. The leasing of dark fiber for 5G mobile backhauling is a topic of discussion between mobile operators and providers of fiber optic infrastructure in several countries. In addition, businesses are merging and acquiring one another to build the necessary 5G infrastructure. Consequently, market expansion potential is created.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will command the market, expanding at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is experiencing revenue growth due to technological advancements and widespread implementation in the information technology, telecommunications, and administrative sectors. The Asia Pacific manufacturing industry has a high technical adoption rate, and the IT and telecommunications industries are expanding, strengthening the region's market position. In addition, the expanding use of fiber networks in the medical sector is accelerating development in countries such as China, Japan, and India and rapidly increasing global demand.

North America will likely advance at a CAGR of 7.61% by 2030. Major nations in North America, such as the United States and Canada, have a substantial capacity for dark fiber network services. In North America, the demand for dark fiber is primarily driven by the need for faster internet technology, changing lifestyles, and rising income levels.

Key Highlights

The Telecom section will likely grow at a CAGR of 8.48% and hold the largest market share.

By fiber type, the global dark fiber network market is divided into Single-mode and multi-mode. The Multi-mode section will likely grow at a CAGR of 9.87% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By network type, the global dark fiber network market is divided into Metro and Long-haul. The Long-haul section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 9.1% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By application, the global dark fiber network market is divided into Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Railway, and Others.

Competitive Players in the Market

AT&T Intellectual Property

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast, Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications, Inc.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Communications

Zayo Group, LLC

Market News

In 2022, Comcast, Consolidated Communications started constructing the firm's symmetrical, gigabit-speed fiber internet network, which will be accessible to 3,000 households and businesses in Ellensburg, Washington, by the end of 2022.

Global Dark Fiber Network Market: Segmentation

By Fiber Type

Single-mode

Multi-mode

By Network Type

Metro

Long-haul

By Application

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Telecom

Railway

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

