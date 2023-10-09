Straits Research Predicts Remarkable 29.31% CAGR Growth in Containers as a Service (CaaS) Market by 2030

The key market drivers for the container as a service are the rising popularity of microservices, the growth of DevOps, and the transformation of business applications through containerization.

New York, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Containers as a Service is a cloud-based service that enables software developers and IT administrators to upload, manage, execute, grow, analyze, and terminate containers using container-based virtualization. “The global containers as a service (CaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 21,749 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.31% during the forecast period (2022–2030)”, stated by Senior Research Analyst at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers



The key market drivers for the container as a service are the rising popularity of microservices, the growth of DevOps, and the transformation of business applications through containerization. Microservices, an architectural and organizational model that consists of small, autonomous services that communicate over explicitly defined APIs, can be used to build software. Microservices architectures enable applications to expand more rapidly and efficiently, accelerating the time to market for new features. As a result, developers deploy CaaS more frequently the more frequently organizations use microservices.

Solutions for containers as a service help companies increase efficiency and reduce risk. These critical elements are projected to drive the global container-as-a-service market over the forecasted period. Containers-as-a-service features include a dedicated security gateway, LDAP/AD connection, secure image repository, and role-based access control. Due to the growing benefits of cost-effectiveness and increased productivity, the market for containers as a service is also growing.

Growth Opportunities

With the aid of CaaS technologies, IT departments and developers may create, manage, and run containerized applications. A CaaS approach enables clusters and containers to be deployed in either an on-premises server environment or through the cloud by offering them as a service. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are expected to benefit from the CaaS model. CaaS providers are expected to see potential growth due to networking capabilities during the projection period. The CaaS approach for commercial businesses also enables increased agility or the ability to quickly construct a new production workload.

Regional Insights

North America will command the largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for managed datacenter, virtual private cloud, and Container as a Service (CaaS) technologies. The incorporation of technology for machine learning and artificial intelligence into applications for container services, the demand for an automated business process to reduce manual errors, and improved IT systems to satisfy the wide range of customer requirements are all expected to contribute to the growth of the container-as-a-service market in North America.

Asia-Pacific will advance at a significant growth rate. The expansion is related to the increasing economies of China and India, which have more significant economic growth due to rising industrial output. To capture the region's tremendous prospects and the maximum possible market share, the top CaaS solution providers are also expanding and developing their operations there. For instance, Red Hat, Inc. launched the Red Hat OpenShift Practice Builder Program in the Asia-Pacific area in 2018. The program for system integrators had as its objective the creation and delivery of modern cloud-native applications using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat JBoss middleware (SIs).

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/containers-as-a-service-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The Management & Orchestration section is projected to advance significantly and hold the largest market share between 2022 to 2030.

By service type, the global CaaS market is categorized into Management & Orchestration, Security, Monitoring & Analytics, Storage & Networking, Continuous Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance.

By deployment, the global CaaS market is categorized into Public, Private, and Hybrid Clouds. The Public Cloud section will hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By vertical, the global CaaS market is categorized into BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, IT & Telecommunications, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, and Others.

Key Market Players

Apcera

Amazon Web Services

Docker

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Market News

In 2022, Amazon Web Services launched the AWS Wickr. It is an enterprise communication solution with end-to-end encryption that enables secure voice and video calls, messaging, file sharing, and screen sharing.

Global Containers as a Service (CaaS) Market: Segmentation

By Service Type

Management & Orchestration

Security

Monitoring & Analytics

Storage & Networking

Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media, Entertainment, & Gaming

IT & Telecommunications

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.