5G in Aviation Market Statistics, Size Will Hit USD4.68 Billion By 2030 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

5G in Aviation Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the airport segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-thirds of the total 5G in aviation market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global 5G in aviation market.

There was a significant decline in the supply of 5G technology for airport and aircraft applications during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Moreover, COVID-19 health crisis led to a lot of complexities in transportation as airports across the globe were facing bottlenecks in operational processes.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Gogo Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Inseego Corp.,

Nokia Corporation,

OneWeb,

Panasonic Avionics Corporation,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Smartsky Networks, LLC,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

