CAGR of 11.4% Electric Utility Vehicle Market to Reach $24.98 Billion, Globally, by 2031 | Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Utility Vehicle Market by Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Others), by Vehicle Type (Sport Utility Vehicle, Multi Utility Vehicle, Utility Terrain Vehicle, Others), by Application (Passenger Commute, Industrial, Agricultural, Sports, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electric utility vehicle industry was accounted for $8.59 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $24.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By vehicle type, the sport utility vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global E- utility vehicle market, as large vehicles that have four-wheel drive capabilities and are suitable for off-road driving. Moreover, SUVs are frequently utilized by people who live or work in areas with tough terrain, such as farms, forest, desert, or snow-covered ground, which boosted the growth of the segment. However, the utility terrain vehicle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Numerous UTV manufacturers have launched new electric utility terrain vehicles to provide greener and safer alternative to gasoline-fueled cars and trucks, which leads to the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By application, the agricultural segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. Electric utility vehicles are utilized in the agricultural sector for performing several tasks, such as loading-unloading of materials and moving equipment from one place to another. Farm owners utilize these vehicles as they are rugged, aid in transportation of supplies across the farm, and perform various tasks efficiently. However, the passenger commute segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global electric utility vehicle market, due to increase in development of passenger vehicles for commute with customizable options.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By battery type, the lithium-ion segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global electric utility vehicle market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, due to popularity of lithium-ion batteries as they are lightweight, high capacity, and affordability. In addition, lead-acid batteries have several drawbacks including high self-charging rates and relatively low charge/discharge cycles. Due to these drawbacks, which boosted the growth of the segment. The report includes analysis of the lead-acid and others segments.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global electric utility vehicle market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, due to rose in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicle in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia as consumers' perception and wiliness to purchase automobiles with new technologies is increased in the region. The report includes analysis of the market across LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Tesla, Inc.

Alkè

Tropos Motors

Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.

Marshell Green Power

Polaris Inc.

Club Car

Star EV Corporation

Neuron EV

Bollinger Motors

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Ford Motor Company

The General Motors Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

