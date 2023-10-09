Maxim Group LLC to Host the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, on Tuesday, October 10th & Wednesday, October 11th at 8:30 A.M. E.T.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector. The conference will take place on Tuesday, October 10th, & Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. E.T.



We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector. The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries, including financial services, esports, iGaming, entertainment, and more. In our second installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, participants will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.



Click here to reserve your seat



Participating Companies as of 10/09/2023

Company Ticker AGBA Group Holding Limited

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

BIO-Key International, Inc. NASDAQ: AGBA

NASDAQ: AMPG

NASDAQ: BKYI Bitdeer Technologies Group NASDAQ: BTDR BM Technologies, Inc. NYSEAM: BMTX Boxlight Corporation NASDAQ: BOXL Bragg Gaming Group Inc. NASDAQ: BRAG BYD Company Limited SEHK:1211 Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion Private Cloud Dx Inc.

CloudMD Software & Services

CXApp Inc. TSXV: CDX

TSXV: DOC

NASDAQ: CXAI Cyngn Inc. NASDAQ: CYN Digital Ally, Inc. NASDAQ: DGLY Dolphin Entertainment Inc. NASDAQ: DLPN Elsight Limited ASX: ELS Elys Game Technology, Corp. NASDAQ: ELYS Emerald Holding, Inc. NYSE: EEX FlexShopper, Inc. NASDAQ: FPAY Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Generation Income Properties, Inc.

Guerrilla RF, Inc. NASDAQ: FLUX

NASDAQ: GIPR

OTCPK: GUER Heritage Global Inc. NASDAQ: HGBL Horizon Technology Finance Corp.

Infinity eSports NASDAQ: HRZN

Private Interlink Electronics, Inc. NASDAQ: LINK Jackpot Digital Inc. TSXV: JJ LifeMD, Inc. NASDAQ: LFMD LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc.

NVNI Group Limited NASDAQ: LUXH

NASDAQ: MITK

NASDAQ: MGAM

NASDAQ: NVNI Ondas Holdings Inc.

Paltalk, Inc.

QYOU Media Inc.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Research Solutions, Inc.

Rivalry Corp.

Safe & Green Development Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Saratoga Investment Corp.

SATO Technologies Corp.

SHF Holdings, Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Society Pass Incorporated

Sphere 3D Corp.

Super League Enterprise, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc.

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

Turtle Beach Corporation

Usio, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc.

Volato, Inc. (PROOF Acquisition Corp I)

Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Whitestone REIT

WiSeKey International Holdings

NASDAQ: ONDS

NASDAQ: PALT

TSXV: QYOU

NASDAQ: RCAT

TSXV: RHT

NASDAQ: RSSS

TSXV: RVLY

NASDAQ: SGD

NASDAQ: SGBX

NYSE: SAR

TSXV: SATO

NASDAQ: SHFS

NASDAQ: SYTA

NASDAQ: SOPA

NASDAQ: ANY

NASDAQ: SLE

NASDAQ: SURG

NASDAQ: VRAR

NYSEAM: MGLD

NASDAQ: OLB

TSXV: TRBE

NASDAQ: HEAR

NASDAQ: USIO

NASDAQ: VRME

NYSE: PACI

TSXV: VOL

NYSE: WSR

NASDAQ: WKEY



About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

Contact Michael Quintavalla Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking 212-895-3500