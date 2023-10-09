DSS Charges Newberry County Man with Food Stamp Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Charges Newberry County Man with Food Stamp Fraud

October 9, 2023- On October 6, 2023, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Newberry County man in connection with fraudulently receiving $223.28 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. He also committed Financial Transaction Card Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Marcus Stoudemire, age 35, was charged with three counts of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps valued $2,000 or less, three counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, and three counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Stoudemire was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, SC.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrants can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

# # #