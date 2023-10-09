Submit Release
Moms For America Endorses Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

“Jim Jordan is someone we can trust to finally rein in out-of-control spending.”

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America Action announced today its endorsement of Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) to succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“Jim Jordan is someone we can trust to finally rein in out-of-control spending. He has proven time and again that he’s sincere about shrinking the size of government, and he has the knowledge and experience to wield the House majority to maximum effect,” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms For America Action. “Moms know what real leadership looks like, and we see that quality in Jim Jordan, which is why we’re giving him our enthusiastic endorsement in his bid for the Speaker’s gavel.”

Moms For America Action (MFAA) is a nationwide network of moms and grandmothers committed to passing the country’s founding values on to the next generation of patriots. MFAA’s members are active on school boards, PTOs, and local governments all over the country.

“The political ‘establishment’ obviously has no idea how to govern. If I ran my organization – or my household – the way Congress has been running the country, I’d be bankrupt,” said Fletcher. “Jim Jordan understands that good governance in Washington will lead to improved living standards for American families, and moms trust him to fight hard against the woke ideology that is robbing parents of our rights.”

Moms for America Action is the voice of mothers on the cultural and political issues of the day. We strive to faithfully represent the hearts of mothers from all across our great nation – moms who stand for truth, inspire faith, and bless America by raising tomorrow’s leaders.

To learn more about Moms for America Action, please visit mfaaction.com. Follow MFA Action on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contact: media@momsforamerica.net

