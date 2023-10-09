High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottle Market Set to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 147,708.9 Million by 2033: Unveiling the Future of HDPE Packaging

According to Future Market Insights, A growing trend in the packaging of HDPE bottles involves harnessing data and technology to measure and communicate the environmental impact of these containers, demonstrating a commitment to intelligent sustainability practices.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HDPE bottle market size is anticipated to exceed US$ 107,797.8 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 147,708.9 million by 2033. The HDPE Bottle Market share is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Edible packaging satisfies a market niche even though it is not a direct replacement for conventional HDPE bottles. Edible packaging options such as edible films or starch-based polymers have been developed due to innovations in food-grade materials. These materials and HDPE bottles offer distinctive customer experiences while minimizing waste.

Edible packaging is aligned with sustainability objectives since it reduces waste and offers a green option to conventional materials. Eating or disposing of the packaging more responsibly can also improve the consumer's engagement with the product.

Some HDPE producers are including biodegradable ingredients in their bottles in response to environmental concerns. While HDPE is not biodegradable, some additions improve HDPE breakdown in particular situations, such as composting or exposure to certain bacteria. This trend is an essential step in addressing the problem of plastic waste in the environment.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7598

Biodegradable additives in HDPE bottles help to create a more environmentally friendly disposal alternative and correspond with manufacturers' sustainability goals.

Key Takeaways from the HDPE Bottle Market Report

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 92,807.09 million.

The market grew at a 3.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 104,455.2 million.

In 2023, the 100 ml to 500 ml bottle capacity segment holds 30.2% of the HDPE Bottle Market share.

In 2023, the chemical industry holds nearly 28.9% of the HDPE Bottle Market share.

In 2023, China holds 23.8% of the global HDPE Bottle Market share.

In 2023, France holds 3.3% of the global HDPE Bottle Market share.

In 2023, Germany gained 5.8% of the global HDPE Bottle Market share.

In 2023, India holds 6.0% of the global HDPE Bottle Market share.



Note from the Analysts

“A remarkable surge is underway as the HDPE bottle market charts its course, fueled by the magnetic pull of sustainable packaging solutions, an aggressive response to stringent environmental laws, and a relentless drive for innovation." "With the help of bio-based substitutes and recyclable HDPE, industry players are navigating into a different age of green packaging. This path guarantees a bright future and a steadfast dedication to a more sustainable future,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Recent Innovations

In December 2022, Austria-based packaging manufacturer Alpla Group announced the development of a "carbon-optimized prototype solution" for beauty product brand owners. This development is for the shape of a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) container manufactured completely of recycled-content HDPE (rHDPE). According to the firm, their Canupak beauty care (shampoo and liquid soap) packaging exemplifies Alpla's worldwide sustainability approach by allowing clients to lower their emissions volumes or carbon footprint significantly.

In February 2022, Colgate released their unique recyclable tube in the United States. The corporation used a powerful slogan on the box to spread the word. Colgate-Palmolive's tube, the first to be recognized as recyclable by external recycling bodies, is made of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), the No. 2 plastic used for milk and detergent bottles.

HDPE Bottle Market Size in 2022 US$ 104,455.2 million HDPE Bottle Market Size in 2023 US$ 107,797.8 million HDPE Bottle Market Size in 2033 US$ 147,708.9 million Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 3.2 %

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-7598

The Major Key Payers Are:

Gerreshemier AG

Berry Global Group Inc.

Silgan Plastics Closure Solutions

Berk Company LLC

Amcor Ltd.

CL Smith

RPC Group Plc

Graham Packaging

Nampac Limited

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segmentations:

By Cap Type:

Screw Closure

Snap Closures

Push-pull Closures

Disc Top Closures

Spray Closures

Dispensers

Dropper



By Bottle Capacity:

Less Than 30 ml

31 ml to 100 ml

101 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1Lt

Above 1Lt



By Visibility:

Translucent

Opaque

By Neck Type:

Narrow Mouth Bottles

Wide Mouth Bottles

By End-user:

Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Juices

Others

Chemical

Agro Chemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Lubricants & Petrochemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries

By Barrier Type:

Low-barrier Bottles

High-barrier Bottles

Fluorinated Bottles

Polyamide (PA) Layer Bottles

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Layer Bottles



Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7598

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over eight years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

IV Infusion Bottle Seals & Caps Market Size: It is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 283.9 million by 2033. The market is expected to clock a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Demand: The demand for a safe and hygienic packaging solution for juice, milk, and other household products will lead to an exponential growth of sugarcane-based PET bottles market during the forecast period.

Bottle Pourers Market Trends: One of the key trends in the bottle pourers market is that the pourers manufacturers are developing reusable wine pourer disk.

The technological advancement in terms of anti-counterfeit packaging solutions is also expected to hinder the growth of global bottle sealing wax market.

The overall scope for the bottle shippers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 6.0 billion by 2033.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube