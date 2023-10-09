High-speed Separator (HSS) Market worth $1.5 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.3% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High-speed Separator (HSS) Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 1.1 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, focus on operational efficiency and stringent environmental regulations by various governments and the growing end use industries for the high-speed separators like oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, wastewater treatment, mining & minerals, pulp & paper among others.

The increasing industrialization & manufacturing activities, environmental regulations and sustainable initiatives and technological advancement, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for high-speed separator Market.

List of Key Players in High-speed Separator (HSS) Market:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) Flottweg SE (Germany) Alfa Laval (Sweden) SPX Flow (US) IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd. (Japan) tetra Pak (Sweden) Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha (Japan) TOMOE Engineering Co. Ltd. (Japan) Pieralisi Maip SP (Italy) Trucent (US) among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in High-speed Separator (HSS) Market:

Driver: Increasing industrialization and manufacturing activities

Increasing industrialization and manufacturing activities Restraint: High maintenance coupled with high energy consumption.

High maintenance coupled with high energy consumption. Opportunity: Renewable energy industry to create new revenue pockets for the PVOH market

Renewable energy industry to create new revenue pockets for the PVOH market Challenge: Intense competition and cost pressure.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on application, the high-speed separator market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, mining & minerals, pulp & paper.

Based on type, the high-speed separators market has been segmented into centrifugal separators, filter centrifuge and others.

Oil & gas holds the major market share in value during the forecast period. High-speed separators are sought after in the oil and gas industry due to their efficient separation capabilities. They can effectively separate impurities, such as sand, solids, water, and contaminants, from the extracted hydrocarbons. This efficient separation process ensures the production of clean and marketable oil and gas products. The global demand for energy, particularly oil and gas, continues to rise. This increasing demand is driven by factors such as population growth, industrialization, and urbanization.

As a result, the oil and gas industry is expanding to meet these energy needs, leading to a higher demand for equipment like high-speed separators. The oil and gas industry is continuously exploring new reserves and increasing production activities to meet the growing demand. During the exploration and production process, hydrocarbons are extracted from the earth, often accompanied by impurities. High-speed separators are employed to efficiently separate these impurities from the extracted hydrocarbons, ensuring the production of clean and valuable oil and gas. EOR (enhanced oil recovery) techniques are used to maximize oil recovery from reservoirs. These techniques involve injecting fluids such as water or gas into the reservoirs, which can bring back impurities such as solids and water. High-speed separators play a crucial role in separating these impurities from the recovered fluids, enabling efficient EOR operations and enhancing production rates. The oil and gas industry operates under strict quality standards and regulations to ensure the production of high-quality products. High-speed separators aid in maintaining the quality of oil and gas by effectively removing impurities and contaminants. They contribute to product consistency, reliability, and compliance with industry standards.

Centrifugal separators are highly demanded in various industries due to their efficient separation capabilities, versatility, scalability, continuous operation, compact design, low maintenance, high separation efficiency, automation potential, energy efficiency, and wide range of applications. Centrifugal separators are renowned for their ability to efficiently separate solid particles from liquids or gases, resulting in high-quality product output and improved process efficiency. They find utility across diverse sectors such as oil and gas, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, wastewater treatment, and more, owing to their adaptability to different separation tasks and production capacities. Designed for continuous operation, centrifugal separators ensure uninterrupted separation processes and high throughput, thereby enhancing overall productivity and efficiency. Their compact design allows for seamless integration into existing production lines or systems, even in limited spaces. Additionally, centrifugal separators feature few moving parts, reducing maintenance requirements and enabling cost-effective and reliable long-term operation.

Centrifugal separators offer high separation efficiency by effectively removing fine particles or droplets, enhancing product quality while minimizing downstream processing needs. Automation and integration with control systems enable precise control of the separation process, enhancing operational efficiency and consistency. Energy efficiency is another advantage of centrifugal separators, as they are often designed to achieve high separation efficiency while minimizing energy consumption. This aspect contributes to cost savings in industrial processes. The broad range of applications across industries like oil and gas refining, chemical production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, water treatment, and food and beverage processing further drives the demand for centrifugal separators.

