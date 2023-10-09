Submit Release
Youth Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Henniker

CONTACT:
Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson
603-352-9669
October 9, 2023

Henniker, NH – Just before 6:30 p.m. on October 7, 2023, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a report of an ATV crash on private property on Bacon Road in Henniker. The Henniker Police Department responded to the scene along with Henniker Fire and Rescue. Conservation Officers also responded to investigate the crash.

Upon investigation, it appears that the operator, who was a youth, was driving with another youth passenger on the ATV. The driver attempted to do a “wheelie” making the front tires of the machine come up off the ground. When he did this, both the passenger and driver were ejected. The driver sustained serious injuries, while the passenger received no injuries. The youth operator was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment by Henniker Fire and Rescue. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets or eye protection.

