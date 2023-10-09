Fortinet Launches New High-Performance Switches to Securely Connect the Modern Campus

FortiSwitch 600 and 2000 deliver intelligent, scalable connectivity that seamlessly integrates with AIOps and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

“Fortinet has delivered secure switching solutions for 20 years, making it uniquely positioned to empower customers with a comprehensive secure connectivity solution for the entire LAN. We are the only vendor offering fully converged wired and wireless networking and AI-powered security through a single platform, providing visibility and security from the moment a user or device connects to the network.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced two new campus switches, the FortiSwitch 600 and 2000. These switches support the growing connectivity and security needs of the campus with high performance, embedded intelligence, and seamless integration with Fortinet’s AIOps management tool and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services.

The modern campus requires new levels of connectivity

Users require more bandwidth than ever before, and many organizations are investing in next-generation wireless access points (APs) to provide increased connectivity. Unfortunately, legacy switching solutions often can’t keep up. To ensure network availability and a positive user experience, organizations need high-performance switches that intelligently organize AP traffic and prevent bottlenecks.

FortiSwitch 600 and 2000: Access and core switches for the connected campus

The new FortiSwitch 600 and 2000 announced today expand Fortinet’s secure, simplified, and scalable switching portfolio. They are designed with the performance and port density to meet the demands of the modern campus and scale as connectivity needs grow.

The FortiSwitch 600 series is a multi-gigabit secure campus access switch with up to 5GE access and 25GE uplinks to optimize network performance by intelligently supporting traffic from next-gen APs to business-critical destinations. The FortiSwitch 2000 series is a campus core switch designed to support larger, more complex campus environments by aggregating high-performance access switches, like the FortiSwitch 600. Both include a dual power supply for the redundancy today’s high-performance campuses require.

A platform approach to secure connectivity

Fortinet has delivered wired and wireless LAN solutions that converge networking and security since the company’s founding 20 years ago. The new switches announced today are the latest additions to our secure connectivity platform, which provides comprehensive security, access control, and unified management throughout the LAN.

Customers who use FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls as a switching controller eliminate overlays while benefitting from FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services like advanced malware protection, IPS, sandboxing, and web filtering. And all FortiSwitch models integrate with FortiAIOps, Fortinet’s AI for IT operations tool that provides real-time insights into potential network issues and automates manual tasks. Bringing networking and security into a single solution provides unprecedented visibility into the entire LAN and enables NAC functionality, like profiling and onboarding new users and devices, at no extra charge.

We believe it’s because of this industry-leading approach that Fortinet has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for three consecutive years and as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for six years in a row.

Supporting Quotes

“Our campus environment supports thousands of students and faculty, and Fortinet switches helped us modernize our infrastructure to offer the consistent connectivity and Power-over-Ethernet they need. And by managing all of our switches through FortiGate NGFWs, we consolidated point products into a unified platform that offers more visibility into potential security risks than we’ve ever had before.”

– Jeff Howlett, Chief Information Officer, Meredith College

“Our customers need powerful solutions that can scale with their connectivity needs, especially within high-performance networking. By partnering with Fortinet, Mainline can offer next-generation switches with the access, uplink, and power organizations need, as well as a pathway to a simplified and secure platform for their entire LAN. The FortiSwitch can stand on its own but where it really shines is when paired with other solutions within the Fortinet Security Fabric.”

– Ryan Ryszka, Security Systems Engineer, Mainline Information Systems

Additional Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 21 December 2022.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Margaret Reeb

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com

Peter Salkowski

Fortinet, Inc.

408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com

Brian Greenberg

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

analystrelations@fortinet.com





