Orbit Telehealth and SaRA Health Announce New Offering For Virtual Physical Therapy, Coaching and Patient Engagement
Integrated platform tackles patient acquisition challenges, clinician time demands, enables greater patient service levels and promotes adherence between visits
Orbit’s unique approach and focus on exercise delivery and adherence was a perfect match for the patient reported outcomes and patient-clinician relationship platform we’ve developed.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acknowledging a united mission to improve both patient outcomes and compensation to medical practices, Orbit Telehealth and SaRA Health announced today that they have entered into a bilateral agreement combining their two unique digital technology platforms and approaches to patient engagement and empowerment. The integrated SaRA/Orbit platform, now commercially available, addresses patient acquisition challenges and resulting time demands on clinicians, while also enabling greater service levels to patients and a personalized approach that will promote better adherence between visits.
— Steven Coen, CEO/CoFounder, SaRA Health
With the advent of new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring CPT codes covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and many commercial payers, physical and occupational therapy practices finally have an opportunity to be compensated appropriately for patient engagement and communication between visits. Orbit Telehealth and SaRA Health empower practices to take full advantage of this opportunity by strategically combining their services and assets that were developed in alignment with critical IHI initiatives of Better Care for Individuals, Better Health for Populations, Lower Per Capita Costs and Improved Patient Experience.
SaRA Health is a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) with certification by the FDA through its 513(g) process. Company CEO and cofounder Steven Coen said Orbit’s platform shares SaRA Health’s objective to improve patient results and thus is a perfect complement to the company’s services.
“When looking for a partner to expand our platform, we sought an organization that built a business under similar philosophies to our own in terms of patient care and practice enhancement. Orbit’s unique approach and focus on exercise delivery and adherence was a perfect match for the patient reported outcomes and patient-clinician relationship platform we’ve developed over the past five years,” said Steven Coen, CEO and cofounder of SaRA Health.
Retrospective analysis utilizing Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO) data supports a rapid and recurring return on investment. Initial results from pilot studies suggest that use of the combined SaRA/Orbit platform reduces by 2.3 the number of required visits per episode and by $127 the expected total cost of care, while increasing practice margin by $47 per episode.
“The traditional rehab setting has historically offered little opportunity to utilize new technologies to provide a personalized approach during recovery. With growing shortages of PTs and OTs across the country and continued reimbursement cuts for in-person PT/OT visits, we are excited to integrate our technology platforms and workflow processes to help medical practices augment existing capacity, reduce total cost of care, and improve outcomes for patients, while simultaneously improving episode margins,” said Dr. Mark Barnes, CEO of Orbit Telehealth.
With an eye towards rapid implementation, the Bilateral Master Services Agreement between Orbit and SaRA enables customers of each organization to easily add the new capabilities of the other in an expedited manner under existing agreements. New customers will also benefit from this unified approach to implementation and time-to-value under a single contractual agreement with either organization.
For interviews with Orbit Telehealth CEO Dr. Mark Barnes or SaRA Health CEO Steven Coen, please contact Greg Pitkoff at (718) 404-9277 or greg@gripcommpr.com.
About Orbit Telehealth
Orbit Telehealth is a digital health company that helps patients and their providers alleviate back and joint pain through affordable, evidence-based solutions focused on therapeutic technologies and personalized health coaching. Through strategic relationships with leading virtual primary care platforms including Teladoc and Revive Health, health plans and employers, and over 1,000 independent providers, Orbit's virtual care platform delivers personalized, continuous care to patients in pain from the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.orbittelehealth.com.
About SaRA Health
SaRA Health provides an end-to-end patient engagement and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring solution that delivers better patient outcomes and improved margins for leading PT and OT practices. Its EMR-integrated platform fits seamlessly into clinician workflows across multiple sites of care, recovery types and languages. Patients engage with SaRA through a daily, personalized SMS text message with a 70% daily response rate. For more information, visit www.sarahealth.com.
