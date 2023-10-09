14 Academics from EMU Have Been Listed in the Stanford University’s World’s Most Influential Scientisits List

Fourteen academics from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) have made it to the "World's Most Influential Scientists" list, published on 4 October 2023. The list is coordinated by Stanford University, in collaboration with U.S. and Dutch scientists, and supported by the academic publishing firm Elsevier B.V. The list includes 210,198 scientists globally, sorted within the top 2% in terms of citations. This year saw an increase of 9,879 scientists compared to last year.

The following academic staff members from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) have been included in the list of the world's most influential academics: Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe from the Faculty of Tourism, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, head of the Faculty of Business and Economics, Banking and Finance Department, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Babak Safaei from the Faculty of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Department, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department, Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov, head of the the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Mathematics Department, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kömürcügil from the Faculty of Engineering, Computer Engineering Department, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akeem Adeyemi Oladipo from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Chemistry Department, Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel from the Faculty of Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Mathematics Department, Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi, assistant head of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department, Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, head of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department, Prof. Dr. Osman Kükrer from the Faculty of Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, and Prof. Dr. Omar Mustafa from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department.

The number of scientists from universities in the Republic of Turkey who made it to the list increased compared to last year, reaching a total of 1,403. 75 scientists made it to the list from South Cyprus,.

Prof. Dr. Karatepe has Become Turkey’s 8th Most Influential Scientist

According to the report, Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe has ranked 1,780th on the list of the world's most influential scientists, making him the 8th most influential scientist in Turkey. Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu was Turkey's 58th most influential scientist, while Assoc. Prof. Dr. Babak Safei ranked 59th in Turkey.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün and Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov has made it to Turkey's top 200; Prof. Dr. Hasan Kömürcügil and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akeem Adeyemi Oladipo to the top 250; Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel into the top 600; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez into the top 650; Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi into the top 850; Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar, and Prof. Dr. Osman Kükrer into the top 1,200; and Prof. Dr. Omar Mustafa into the top 1,300. It is worth mentioning that they have all been listed within the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

10 EMU Academics in the Career-Long Impact List

10 academics from Eastern Mediterranean University have been included in the "Career-Long Impact List" released as part of the report. Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe ranked among the world's top 13,000 most influential scientists and has ranked 18th in Turkey. Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu has been included among the world's top 55,000, ranking 115th in Turkey. Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov has been ranked within the world's top 57,000, becoming 120th in Turkey. Prof. Dr. Hasan Kömürcügil has appeared within the world's top 95,000, ranking 210th in Turkey. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Babak Safaei has been liksted among the world's top 210,000 and ranks 561st in Turkey.

Whilst Prof. Dr. Osman Kükrer has ranked among the world's top 216,000 scientists, becoming 596th in Turkey, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün has appeared amongst the world's top 218,000 and ranked 601st in Turkey. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akeem Adeyemi Oladipo has been listed among the world's top 246,000 and ranked 684th in Turkey.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel has ranked among the world's top 268,000 most influential scientists and came 755th in Turkey. Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Mathematics Department Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Benedek Norbert Nagy has also made it to the world's top 669,000 most influential scientists and ranked 1,029th in Turkey, thereby earning a place in the career-long impact list.

The list of the world's most influential scientists can be accessed at:

https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/6