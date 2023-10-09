Curiosity Ink Media Lays Foundation for Fun: Announces Major Cats vs Pickles Licensing Deal With Well Played Toys

Licensing Agreement to Construct a Diverse Collection, Expanding the Cats vs Pickles Universe with Innovative Construction, Non-plush Collectibles, and Novelty Toy Lines in Q2 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity Ink Media , the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), has announced a new expansion of its Cats vs Pickles licensing program in association with Cepia, LLC. This licensing partnership with Well Played Toys is poised to introduce a diverse and innovative range of Cats vs Pickles products to the market.



Managing the phenomenal VS World property, where the uniqueness of quirky and unexpected friendships shine, Curiosity Ink is committed to supporting the growing Cats vs Pickles fandom, a group that consistently collects 80 or more distinctive and charming characters. The anticipated new product line is slated to hit retail shelves by Q2 2024, offering fans new options to expand and display their Cats vs Pickles collections.

Well Played Toys, known for its proficient management of reputable licensed brands including SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PAW Patrol, will expand the Cats vs Pickles universe into new areas, including licensed construction, non-plush collectibles, and appealing novelty toys.

Jared Wolfson, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed the company's anticipation: "We are eager to enhance the reach of this engaging and family-friendly brand. Focused on delivering unmatched value through integrated franchise creation and management, we look forward to furthering additional opportunities presented at the New York Toy Fair."

The Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group became the licensing agent in 2022 and later created a Yuletide Advent Calendar, How the Gherkins Stole Christmas, based on the wildly popular franchise for Santa.com . With an animated original series and a series of story, sticker and craft books on the horizon, the Cats vs Pickles brand stands ready for substantial growth, backed by Curiosity Ink's steadfast commitment to its enduring success.

James Russell Hornsby, CEO and founder of Cepia, voiced his excitement for the collaboration: “The affection that the VS World community has for the unique characters of Cats vs Pickles is substantial. We are ready to offer them new avenues to enjoy and collect the brand, and Well Played Toys, known for its high-quality and exceptional value, is an ideal partner for this endeavor."

“We are beyond excited to be a part of the Cats vs Pickles universe,” said David Gardiner, president and co-founder of Well Played Toys. “It is an honor to add this property to our fast-growing list of innovative and legendary brands. We look forward to the partnership to build this fun and unique world!”

For more details about the Cats vs Pickles expansion and other Curiosity Ink Media properties, visit the company’s website at CuriosityInkMedia.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Fueled by imagination, creativity and a clear focus on commercial franchise potential, the Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group specializes in feature films (Santa.com, The Pirate Princess, Thunderous); linear and streaming series (Cats vs Pickles, Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Denver the Last Dinosaur); publishing (Baldwin’s Big Adventure, PAW Patrol: Pawsome Puppets), digital and e-commerce platforms (Santa.com); franchise-building and licensing partnerships (Cats vs Pickles, VS World, Denver the Last Dinosaur). Curiosity Ink Media’s library of entertainment properties is designed to amass ongoing value for the company and its partners.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

About Cepia

Headquartered in St Louis, Mo., Cepia, LLC is a privately held, family-owned global manufacturer of entertainment-driven brands designed to ignite the imaginations of children of all ages. Led by industry veteran and former inventor of the year James Russell Hornsby and a small band of passionate toymakers, Cepia creates toy franchises that ignite magic through wonder and imagination. Versus World Property brands Cats vs Pickles, Dogs vs Squirls and Kittens vs Gherkins are distributed in major and specialty retailers in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand. For more information, please visit cepiallc.com and catsvpickles.com .

