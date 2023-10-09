The Ambassador of Bangladesh presented copies of his credentials

09/10/2023

On October 9, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) M.Amanul Haque.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for interaction within international and regional organizations, were discussed.