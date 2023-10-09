Việt Nam's foreign investments surge to $416.8 million in Q3

VIETNAM, October 9 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's aggregate investment in foreign markets reached US$416.8 million, marking a 4.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

During this timeframe, 84 projects were approved for new investment, amounting to over $244.8 million – an annual decrease of 29.5 per cent. Conversely, 18 projects saw an adjustment in investment capital, witnessing a notable 3.38-fold surge, totaling nearly $172 million.

In terms of destination countries, Canada attracted the most Vietnamese capital, exceeding $150 million, followed by Singapore and Laos, with $115 million and $114 million, respectively.

As of September 20, Việt Nam boasted 1,667 active overseas investment projects spanning 24 nations and territories, with a cumulative investment capital of almost $22.1 billion, as reported by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Notably, 141 projects were initiated by state-owned enterprises, valued at nearly $11.7 billion, constituting 52.8 per cent of Việt Nam's total investments abroad.

Việt Nam's foreign investments focus on mining industries, accounting for 31.5 per cent, followed by agriculture, forestry and fisheries at 15.5 per cent. — VNS