Adjustment of Swedish asylum regulations and procedures to minimum level required under EU law

SWEDEN, October 9 - The Government has decided to task an inquiry with reviewing Sweden’s regulatory framework on asylum to adjust it to the minimum level required under EU law. The aim is to ensure responsible and restrictive regulations.

Previous large-scale asylum immigration together with a lack of integration has contributed to Sweden now facing major challenges of growing exclusion. To break and reverse this trend, the Government is now implementing a paradigm shift in Swedish migration policy, with the aim of substantially reducing the number of people seeking asylum in Sweden and the number of residence permits granted. An inquiry will therefore review Swedish legislation in relation to EU legislation and produce proposals for legislative amendments and other measures. The aim is to adjust the Swedish regulations to the minimum level required under EU law.

“The Swedish regulations for granting asylum and the asylum application examination process should not be more generous than is required under EU law and other international commitments. This is important in order to reduce immigration and thus be in a position to strengthen integration,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The inquiry’s remit includes considering how to eliminate the possibility to grant certain categories of aliens permanent residence permits. The inquiry will also investigate under what conditions it should be possible to make changes to permanent residence permits already granted to certain categories of aliens.

An interim report is due no later than 2 January 2025 on the parts of the remit concerning adjusting the Swedish regulations to the minimum level required under EU law. The inquiry’s report on the other aspects of its remit is due no later than 2 October 2025.