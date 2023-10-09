MetAlert Subsidiary Level 2 Security Receives First Commercial Purchase Order for its Gun Tracker and Provides Update Post Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in GPS wearable technology and global provider in the field of human and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Level 2 Security, has received and delivered its first commercial order for the game-changing GunAlert® firearm recovery device, from Range USA which has 40+ locations across 10 states and headquartered in Cincinnati Ohio.



Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert CEO, reflected “We pioneered tracking and monitoring technology for humans with a primary goal of providing safety and peace of mind. Level 2's patented technology which specializes in monitoring unauthorized use and movement of firearms and other valuable mobile assets, is a natural synergistic extension to our product line, and ethos of providing technology that supports saving lives. We are excited about receiving our first commercial order from Range USA, the nation’s leading indoor range & gun store, offering customers the best variety of name brand firearms, gear, supplies and accessories.

MetAlert recently acquired Level 2 Security which provides motion detection and GPS technology to detect unauthorized movement or use of firearms and other valuable mobile assets, that require real time oversight and recovery assistance in case of unauthorized movement or theft. The strategic timing for expanding into this market coincides well with the Office of Justice Programs (“OJP”) recent announcement of investing unprecedented resources in programs designed to reduce gun crime and community violence. Last September $100 million in grant funding was initiated under the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative making this the largest targeted federal investment for these strategies in history.

Tom Willingham, President and CEO of Range USA, expressed, “As part of our ongoing efforts to provide responsible gun use and safety education, we are excited to be one of the first to provide groundbreaking technology that can further enhance safety protocols and measures. Gun safety is paramount to our stated mission and we plan to roll out the GunAlert® product across all of our retail locations and make it available through our online sales, augmenting our current line of accessories.”

Patrick Bertagna concluded with, “We expect to play an important role in the national conversation surrounding gun safety and as part of that effort, we have begun providing police departments and police officers with evaluation units. We plan to work closely with Law Enforcement to help manage this channel and navigate access to the different federal grant programs currently available, along with working with the media to help bring attention to this game changing technology when it comes to gun safety.”

Explore our offerings at www.mygunalert.com and www.ifitmoves.com. For partnership or wholesale inquiries reach out to contactus@level2sec.com or info@metalert.com.

For consumer purchase - available on Amazon, Range USA, Level 2 online shop

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

Tel: 213.489.3019 Email: info@metalert.com or ir@metalert.com website www.metalert.com

MetAlert

United Kingdom, London

Nelson Skip Riddle

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Email: nsriddle@metalert.com

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, and licensing products, services, and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

