Sinerlog Announced as Brazilian Customs Authorities’ 1st Accredited Service Provider Under the Programa Remessa Conforme
EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinerlog, an e-commerce cross-border solution provider and SGS partner, is the first company to be accredited by the Brazilian Customs under the Programa Remessa Conforme (PRC), a new voluntary clearance scheme to fight tax evasion, smooth import/export processes and promote fair competition between domestic retailers and foreign e-commerce businesses.
To counter these illegal practices, Brazilian authorities tightened customs inspections and, to promote compliance, launched the Remessa Conforme Program, a voluntary scheme to reward eCommerce platforms that are willing to share reliable information in electronic format and pay taxes due upfront.
Sinerlog (https://sinerlog.global), as the first accredited service provider, can guide marketplaces, e-commerce businesses, logistics companies, and other stakeholders engaged in international B2C trade to comply with the Remessa Conforme requirements and to improve their customs clearance experience with a predictable, reliable, facilitated and fast process.
Sinerlog operates a cross-border e-commerce platform as a service (C2aaS) for international e-commerce websites selling to Brazilian consumers. Sinerlog’s proprietary systems integrate all stakeholders involved in the import and/or export process to Brazil, ensuring a secure, agile, and compliant operation.
SGS provides a unique solution for electronic cross-border invoices automated issuance, ensuring standardization and integrity, generating trust in transactional data provided electronically to Customs.
Through this partnership, Sinerlog and SGS are committed to the success of the Programa Remessa Conforme by providing trusted services to the cross-border trade community and the Customs Authorities of Brazil.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Ruth Roy, Account Director
Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.
+44 1892 711240
ruth@sugarloafmarketing.com