MACAU, October 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for June - August 2023 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (May - July 2023) to 248.2. The index for the Macao Peninsula (245.5) dropped by 1.3% while that for Taipa & Coloane (258.6) rose by 0.5%.

The index for existing residential units (266.0) went down by 0.9% from the previous period; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (254.8) dropped by 1.4% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (310.3) climbed by 0.6%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 3.4% and 2.2% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (297.3) rose by 0.4%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.8% and 0.6% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.6%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.3%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 1.4%.

In comparison with June - August 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 2.6%. The index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 3.8% while that for Taipa & Coloane rose by 1.9%.