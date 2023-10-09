Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,729 in the last 365 days.

Residential property price index for June - August 2023

MACAU, October 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for June - August 2023 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (May - July 2023) to 248.2. The index for the Macao Peninsula (245.5) dropped by 1.3% while that for Taipa & Coloane (258.6) rose by 0.5%.

The index for existing residential units (266.0) went down by 0.9% from the previous period; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (254.8) dropped by 1.4% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (310.3) climbed by 0.6%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 3.4% and 2.2% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (297.3) rose by 0.4%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.8% and 0.6% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.6%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.3%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 1.4%.

In comparison with June - August 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 2.6%. The index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 3.8% while that for Taipa & Coloane rose by 1.9%.

You just read:

Residential property price index for June - August 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more