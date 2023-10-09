CE congratulates Macao delegation for best-ever Asian Games results and bringing honour to the city during 19th edition in Hangzhou

MACAU, October 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, sent a congratulatory letter on Sunday (8 October) to a Macao delegation regarding its participation at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The games came to a successful conclusion that day, with athletes from Macao having competed – and having participated in exchanges – with athletes from all over the Asian continent at this multi-sport event. Macao athletes demonstrated tenacity and hard work, carrying forward in sports the Chinese spirit. Macao’s team competed in a number of sports, including martial arts, winning a total of one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals; the best results achieved by Macao at an edition of the Asian Games. It was encouraging and a source of pride that such honours had been achieved in the name of Macao.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and members of the Macao public, Mr Ho extended warm congratulations to all the athletes, coaching team, and staff of the Macao delegation.

The country’s long-term care for – and support of – the MSAR, was integral to the Macao delegation’s success, as were the joint efforts of the MSAR Government and the sports community, along with the hardships borne and persistence shown by the athletes in their long-term training.

The MSAR Government will continue to promote the development of competitive sports in Macao at all levels, including investment of resources, optimisation of training facilities, and support for local athletes in their active preparation for competitions. The MSAR Government will also encourage local participation in a greater number of large-scale sports games and international competitions; will promote Macao at sports events; and demonstrate the development potential of Macao as a "City for Sports".

China’s 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR, and the MSAR, in 2025. It represents a significant initiative by the country, in order to promote the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The MSAR Government is seizing this historic opportunity and working closely with the Guangdong Government and the HKSAR Government, so as to cooperate, carry out preparatory work in an orderly manner, and promote exchanges and cooperation with various places.

It will be the first time Macao has had a hosting role for a national large-scale sports event such as the National Games, and the city is eagerly looking forward to it. Macao sports teams would devote themselves to training, in order to forge ahead and make further progress, break through barriers, and face any challenges. Macao teams would push themselves forward as outstanding athletes, achieve new results for the MSAR, promote the development of Macao's sports industry, and make positive contributions to building the country as a strong nation in sports.