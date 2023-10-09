MACAU, October 9 - The Fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 1st to 5th October 2023. The UPU Strategy Summit 2023 was also organized as part of the congress under the theme: “People, Purpose, Progress – The Next Chapter for the Postal Sector”. The Chinese delegation, leaded by Mr. Zhao Min, Deputy Director of the State Post Bureau, with Mr. Guo Chenglin, Chief Accountant of the China Post Group, Ms. Tai Shuk-yiu, Postmaster General of Hongkong Post and Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau as deputy heads, represented China and participated at the Fourth Extraordinary Congress.

The main topics of Fourth Extraordinary Congress of the UPU include: The opening up of the UPU to wider postal sector players (WPSPs), climate action for the postal sector, increasing the budget ceiling for 2024-2025, reviewing the “General Regulations of the UPU”, the “Postal Payment Services Agreement” and other relevant proposals. Furthermore, the UPU Strategy Summit 2023 conducted thematic discussions on “Strengthening the Foundation: A Single Postal Territory for Economic and Social Growth”, “Visualizing the Future: Co-Creating Value for Citizens, Businesses and Governments” and “Multi-Dimensional Change: Development, Diversity and Dynamism for a Sustainable Postal Sector”.