Tea Bags Market Size to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 7.6% | British Foods, Barry's Tea, Nestle S.A

Tea Bags market

The tea bags market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for tea bags is driven by rising customer desire for quick, healthy beverages” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tea bags is a small porous sachet that contains tea leaves or powdered tea, on to which boiling water is poured to make readily drinkable tea. Tea bags are available with string and label or not. According to UK Tea & Infusions Association, 96% of British people consume their tea with tea bags. Innovative ways of attracting customers towards tea by eye-catching presentation of the teas and infusion of flavors in tea through tea bags are likely to supplement the growth of the Tea Bags market during the forecast period. Growth in urbanization leads to increase in cafés, restaurants, and hotels where tea bags are considerably used furthermore expansions of the metro cities with a rising tea liking population are likely to supplement the growth of the market.

Players operating in the global tea bags industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Associated British Foods Plc., Barry's Tea, Nestle S.A., Northern Tea Merchants Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic India, Tata Consumer Products, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kroger Company, and Unilever Plc.,

The demand for tea is driven by several health benefits associated with it, such as it is rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols, which majorly include flavonoids and catechins. These prevent large-scale cellular destruction via stabilization of harmful free radicals present in the human body. The nutritional composition of tea includes vitamins (C, K, B12, B6, and E), minerals (trace amount of potassium, manganese, magnesium, and calcium), and amino acids (L-theanine). Moreover, as per research conducted by different reputed organizations, Ready to drink tea is proven to prevent different types of cancers, lowers cholesterol, boosts immunity, facilitates weight loss, and prevent neurological diseases. Altogether, the abovementioned factors indicate that health benefits associated with tea drive the tea bags market growth.

The tea bags market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, shape, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit & herbal tea, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. By application, it is segregated into residential and commercial. On the basis of shape, it is segmented into pillow shaped, round shaped, square shaped, pyramid shaped, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Pakistan, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of type, the black tea segment was the highest contributor to the tea bags market, with $1,619.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,673.5 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Growth of the black tea segment is driven by rise in number of tea drinkers across the globe. Furthermore, high concentration of antioxidants and polyphenols makes black tea popular among health-conscious people, which propels growth of the black tea segment. Moreover, it helps in curing various illnesses such as headaches and cancer as well as aids in regulating blood pressure.

According to tea bags market trends, by application, the commercial segment was the significant contributor to the tea bags market size, with $2,194.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,093.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. People majorly visit cafes, restaurants, independent tea bars, and hotels for drinking tea, owing high standard of services, privacy, and community involvement. The growing millennial population and consumer awareness regarding the medical benefits of fruit and herbal tea is majorly influencing growth of the product market through tea bars, restaurants, and cafes.

Key findings of the study

The tea bags market size was valued at $6,124.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12,903.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, by type, the green tea segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was valued at $1,008.7 million, accounting for 16.5% of the global tea bags market share.

In 2021, by application, the residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on shape, the round shaped segment was valued at $768.7 million, accounting for 12.6% of the global tea bags market.

In 2021, depending on region, China is estimated to witness highest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.