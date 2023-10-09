Enphase Energy Launches Home Energy Systems in Sweden and Denmark with 1KOMMA5°

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has entered the solar markets in Sweden and Denmark through an expanded agreement with German-based climate tech startup 1KOMMA5 ° to offer Enphase® Energy Systems™, powered by IQ8™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries. Enphase and 1KOMMA5° had previously entered into a strategic agreement to extend Enphase’s footprint in Germany and other European markets in 2022.



“Enphase has established itself as a leader in home energy management across Europe, and we are thrilled that 1KOMMA5° will now offer Enphase’s industry-leading IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries in Sweden and Denmark,” said Jannik Schall, chief product officer and co-founder of 1KOMMA5 ° . “The Enphase devices will be seamlessly integrated into Heartbeat, our proprietary energy IoT system, and become part of our virtual power plant. The Enphase integration is a win-win-win, from reliability to safety to warranty.”

Enphase IQ8 Microinverters manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and are designed to support the latest higher-powered solar modules to maximize energy production. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330VA, 366VA, and 384VA, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in Denmark and Sweden come with a 25-year limited warranty.

The Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to an aggregate 42kWh and can be upgraded throughout the lifetime of the system. Enphase delivers an enhanced solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and smooth operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 15-year limited warranty in select European countries, including Sweden and Denmark.

“1KOMMA5° has been a great partner and we’re excited to expand our relationship in two countries with tremendous renewable energy potential,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The rollout of IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries will give homeowners resilient, reliable, and safer energy solutions, backed by a comprehensive warranty with full 24x7 customer support for an exceptional customer experience.”

Please visit the 1KOMMA5° website for information about IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries in Sweden, and visit the Viasol website - a 1KOMMA5° company – for information about IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries in Denmark. For more information about Enphase Energy in Sweden and Denmark, please visit the Swedish and Danish websites.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About 1KOMMA5°

1KOMMA5° invests in leading companies in the electrical sector with a particular focus on photovoltaic systems, charging infrastructure and heat pumps, and in return offers the entrepreneurs the use of its own software solutions, centralized services, bundled purchasing, growth capital and a reverse shareholding in 1KOMMA5° Holding. The aim is to develop a Europe-wide, market-leading provider by 2030 together with strong, regional specialist companies, with a sales target of 10 billion euros per year and a capacity to convert 500,000 buildings per year to climate-neutral power generation, heat and mobility. Currently, 1KOMMA5° operates more than 65 sites with around 1,500 employees in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Denmark, Spain, and Australia. 1KOMMA5° is also the provider of the "Heartbeat" energy management system and the operator of a virtual power plant that pools and networks customers' photovoltaics, electricity storage, heat pumps and charging columns, thus greatly increasing the profitability of networked customer systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in European markets; and potential growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: