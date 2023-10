Cotton Yarn Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2032

The global cotton yarn market is experiencing growth due to surge in usage of cotton yarn in textile and apparel production and technological advancements.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cotton Yarn Market by Type (Carded Yarn, Combed Yarn, Others), by Application (Apparel, Home Textiles, Industrial Textile, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, The cotton yarn market was valued at $91.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $140.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Cotton yarn is a type of yarn made from cotton fibers. Cotton is a natural fiber obtained from the fluffy seed fibers of the cotton plant (Gossypium). Cotton is a popular choice for yarn because of its softness, breathability, and versatility. Here are some key characteristics and uses of cotton yarn:

Softness: Cotton yarn is known for its soft and comfortable feel. It is gentle against the skin, making it a popular choice for making items like baby blankets, clothing, and accessories.

Breathability: Cotton is highly breathable, which means it allows air to circulate through the fabric. This makes cotton yarn a good choice for warm-weather garments and accessories.

Absorbency: Cotton is absorbent and can hold moisture, making it suitable for items like dishcloths, washcloths, and towels. It can absorb and release moisture easily, which helps in keeping you dry and comfortable.

Versatility: Cotton yarn comes in various weights and textures, making it suitable for a wide range of projects. You can find thin and fine cotton yarn for delicate items like lace shawls or thicker cotton yarn for items like sweaters and home decor.

Durability: Cotton is a relatively durable fiber, making it a good choice for projects that will see regular use and washing.

Allergies: Cotton is a hypoallergenic fiber, making it a good option for people with sensitive skin or allergies to animal fibers like wool.

Color Variety: Cotton yarn is available in a wide range of colors, allowing for creative and colorful projects. It can be dyed easily, so you can find both natural and vibrant color options.

Prime determinants of growth

The production of apparel, home textiles, and other textile products drives demand for cotton yarn. Economic growth in emerging markets, changes in production technologies, and shifts in sourcing strategies can influence the demand for cotton yarn. However, the cost of raw cotton can be volatile due to factors such as weather conditions, crop yields, and global demand. Fluctuations in raw material costs may impact the profitability of cotton yarn manufacturers. On the contrary, emerging economies with growing populations and rising disposable incomes present opportunities for expanding the market for cotton yarn-based products. Manufacturers may tap into these markets by understanding local preferences and trends.

The carded yarn segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, carded yarn held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. Carded yarn is widely used in the production of sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts, and other casual clothing, creating a textured pattern that exudes comfort and informality. However, others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Compact yarn is frequently used in manufacturing of fine textiles, including home textiles, luxury materials, and apparel. It is made using specialized spinning methods that include compressing fibers together when spinning. This is achieved by aligning fibers securely and uniformly, using air suction or mechanical pressure, which produces a yarn that is more homogeneous and has fewer projecting fibers.

The apparel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, apparel held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The same segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The popularity of cotton yarn in the apparel industry can be attributed, in large part, to its comfort, versatility, and ability to make a variety of clothes that are suitable for a broad range of interests and climatic conditions. Owing to these factors, the use of cotton yarns in apparel production is expected to drive the growth of the cotton yarn market.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The same region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. The utilization of cotton yarn in the Asia-Pacific region is propelled by a blend of factors that underscore economic, cultural, and industrial dynamics. The region's massive population and burgeoning middle class drive the demand for textiles and apparel, making cotton yarn a critical raw material for the textile industry.

Leading Market Players: -

AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LIMITED

AARTI INTERNATIONAL

MAHARAJA SHREE UMAID MILLS LIMITED

NAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.

NISHAT MILLS LIMITED

NITIN SPINNERS LIMITED

TEXHONG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

TRIDENT LIMITED, INDIA

VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.

WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO., LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Cotton Yarn Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

