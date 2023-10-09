Hose Pump Market Revenue to Cross USD 1.3 billion by 2031, Securing a 4.8% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Technological innovations and the growing demand for eco-friendly products are likely to fuel the market growth. The revival of stalled infrastructure projects is expected to propel the global hose pump market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The hose pump market acquired US$ 879.3 million in 2022. The market is likely to be worth US$ 1.3 billion by 2031 capturing a 4.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. Hose pumps are often used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical processing, and water treatment. They are known for their gentle pumping action, making them suitable for handling shear-sensitive or viscous fluids, as well as abrasive or corrosive materials.



The rise in demand for high-pressure pumps is projected to push the hose pump market demand in diverse industries. This in turn is estimated to lead to increased innovation and the development of more efficient and cost-effective pumps. Hose pumps are reliable compared to traditional pumps, as they are less prone to failure due to wear and tear. Additionally, hose pumps are often safer and more environment-friendly than other types of pumps, as they are not subject to the same risks of explosion or spillage.

Hose pumps are also ideal for applications where water needs to be pumped over long distances. They are also ideal for applications that require a high level of accuracy, as hose pumps are able to maintain a steady flow rate regardless of the pressure.

Key Findings of Market Report

Water and wasterwater treatment segment held a significant market share in the hose pump market as there is rising need for water treatment plants with the increasing demand for clear water and the growing population.

Chemicals metering also witnessed a considerable growth in the market.

Market Trends for Hose Pumps

Rise in demand for clean water is likely to fuel the need to treat water and consequently, augment the hose pump market development.

There is a growing demand for hose pumps from different industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and mining and this trend is driving the market growth.

Integration of loT (Internet of Things) capabilities into the pumps by pump manufactures is the key trend in the market.

Demand for customizable pump solutions was the significant trend in industries having specialized as well as diverse needs.

Market for Hose Pumps: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is likely to obtain a significant market share due to the presence of a large number of chemical industries in the region and the rise in investments in infrastructure development.

Rising focus on renewable energy sources and growing awareness among consumers about the environment are expected to further drive the demand for energy-efficient pumps in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Hose Pump Market: Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global hose pump market mainly focus on product development as a significant marketing strategy as per the analysis of the latest hose pump market research. Key players in the market hugely focus on following a few effective strategies to increase their product portfolio and leverage their position in the market.

The market is highly competitive and stagnant due to the presence of numerous global and regional players. Some of the key market participants in the hose pump market are:

Flowrox Oy

Graco Inc.

Ingersoll Rand

ProMinent

PSG

TAPFLO AB

Aalborg Instruments

Verder Liquids B.V.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

WDT Werner Dosiertechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Product Portfolio

Flowrox OY is a Finnish industry known for its contribution to the hose pump market through the development and manufacturing of reliable peristaltic hose pumps. They also have developed advanced peristaltic pump technology which provides precise and consistent fluid handling capabilities.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is a leading manufacturer of peristaltic hose pumps under the Waston-Marlow and Bredel brands. They have developed a range of hose pumps suitable for various applications including water and wastewater treatments, and food and beverage industry.

The Verder Group acquired the Jabsco Lobe Pumps Product Line from Xylem on May 27, 2021. The acquisition is estimated to enable the company to expand its portfolio of products in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

May 27, 2021. The acquisition is estimated to enable the company to expand its portfolio of products in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. Verder Group is emphasizing on growing its market presence, diversifying its product offering, and sharpening its focus on the hygiene sector in order to further enhance its presence in developing countries.

Grundfos, a leading name in the pump industry, provides hose pumps under the Albin Pump brand. Their house pumps are used in chemical processing, industrial application and water and wasterwater treatment contributing to efficient fluid handling.



Global Hose Pump Market Segmentation

By Maximum Pressure

Below 2 bar

2 to 4 bar

4 to 6 bar

6 to 8 bar

8 to 16 bar

16 to 32 bar

32 to 64 bar



By Hose Material

Natural Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Neoprene

PVC

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others



By Maximum Flow

Up to 2 m³/h

2 to 4 m³/h

4 to 6 m³/h

6 to 8 m³/h

8 to 10 m³/h



By End-use

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Chemicals Metering

Hydrocarbons Metering

Food and Beverage with Abrasive Ingredients

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Sales Indirect Sales



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America



