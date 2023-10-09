Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Research Report, 2023

Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market by Type

Sorghum is used as human feed and livestock feed and the rest is turned into ethanol.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorghum is used as human feed and livestock feed and the rest is turned into ethanol. It is a popular crop to grow within the drier regions, since it is drought resistant and shows efficient yields even in regions with scarcity of water. One species is grown for grain, while many others are used as fodder plants, either cultivated in warm climates across the globe or naturalized, in pasture lands. Sorghum is efficient in converting solar energy to chemical energy, and also uses less water compared to other grain crops. Biofuel is produced using sweet and biomass sorghum and is being developed with biomass, which can be turned into syngas, charcoal, and bio-oil.

Sorghum is a versatile crop, which belongs to the grass family Poaceae. Sorghum can be grown as a forage, grain, or sweet crop and is among the most efficient crops in conversion of solar energy into chemical energy, use of water, and is known as a drought tolerant, high energy environmentally friendly crop. Several species of sorghum is grown for grains while other species are used as fodder plants, which is either naturally grown in pasture lands or is cultivated in large areas. Depending upon the variety of sorghum species, it can be used for grazing pasture, hay production, and green chop. Forage sorghum is the most popular species, which is widely used as silage for livestock feeding. Biomass sorghum species are widely used in the production of bioenergy worldwide. Sweet sorghum is primarily cultivated for producing sorghum syrup to be used as a healthy alternative sweetener for alcoholic beverages and for chemical production and biofuel.

The Major key Players include in this Report:

National Sweet Sorghum Producers & Processors Assn,

National Sorghum Producers,

Sorghum Forum Of South Africa,

Shri Lal Mahal Group,

Richardson Seeds,

Mabele Fuels,

Advanta Seeds US,

DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion.

Increase in demand for sorghum as an alternative sweetener for various alcoholic beverages is one of the key factors that drives the growth of the market. Also being a versatile crop, sorghum is used in various rapidly growing markets such as fencing, floral arrangements, pet food, building material, and others, which is another factor that drives the growth of the global sorghum and sorghum seeds market. Moreover, increase in demand for biofuel and rise in prices of crude oil and fossil fuels is further anticipated to bolster the demand for biomass sorghum during the forecast period. However, increase in number of alternatives as well as changes in consumer preference might hamper the market growth.

The grain sorghum segment accounted for nearly half of the global market, in terms of volume, in 2016. The demand for sorghum has increased due to increase in demand for cost-effective livestock feed as well as increase in demand for biofuel and ethanol. Thus, increase in requirement of forage sorghum in livestock feed application and rise in demand for sweet sorghum for artificial sweeteners is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Findings of the Sorghum And Sorghum Seeds Market:

The biofuel and ethanol segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

The human feed application segment accounted for the highest share in the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

LAMEA is projected to maintain its lead position from 2017 to 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of volume.

The grain sorghum segment occupied for nearly half of the total market in 2016.

China occupied for around one-fourths of the Asia-Pacific market in 2016.

In terms of value, South Africa is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for nearly 70% of the global market, in terms of volume, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for gluten free food, especially in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. Moreover, development of the livestock feed industry, increase in per capita income, and growth in overall consumer expenditure drive the growth of the LAMEA market.

