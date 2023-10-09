Battery Metals Market Exploration: An Analysis of Industry Developments and Growth Forecast 2020-2027

Battery Metals Market Growth

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The battery metals industry plays a crucial role in the development and growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy sectors. Battery metals are essential components of rechargeable batteries, which are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, grid energy storage, consumer electronics, and more. Some of the key battery metals include lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and manganese.

According to the report, the global battery metals industry was estimated at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $20.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦: Lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used battery technology in electric vehicles and portable electronic devices. Lithium is a critical component of these batteries, and its demand has increased significantly with the growth of the EV market. Major lithium-producing countries include Australia, Chile, and China.

𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐭: Cobalt is another essential component in lithium-ion batteries, although there is a growing effort to reduce its use due to supply chain concerns related to ethical and environmental issues in some cobalt-producing regions. The Democratic Republic of Congo is a major cobalt producer.

Increase in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, rise in call for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV), and rapid development in the renewable energy sector drive the growth of the global battery metals market. On the other hand, risk of supply security curbs the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment on electrification of remote & rural area and higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets are anticipated to pave the way for numerous opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐥: Nickel is used in various battery chemistries, including nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) and nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cathodes. High-nickel cathodes are becoming increasingly important in EV batteries as they offer improved energy density and performance. Major nickel-producing countries include Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞: Graphite is used as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries. It is essential for the high energy and power density of these batteries. The majority of natural graphite production comes from China, Brazil, and Canada.

The lithium segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global battery metals market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by 2027. This is owing to increase in demand for lithium ion batteries from the electric vehicle and consumer electronics industry applications. The nickel segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the study period, due to increase in use of nickel in the most common batteries such as nickel cadmium and nickel metal hydride in the electric vehicle and other battery storage applications.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞: Manganese is another component used in lithium-ion batteries, especially in NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cathodes. Manganese can help enhance the stability and safety of battery chemistry.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬: Other metals such as aluminum, copper, and rare earth elements (e.g., neodymium and dysprosium) are also used in various components of batteries and electric motors.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global battery metals market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027. Rise in demand for consumer electronics gadgets such as smart phones, laptops, CPU, tablets and others fuels the segment growth. At the same time, the energy storage systems segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in demand for standby backup power can be fulfilled with the help of energy storage systems. This factor propels the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬: The supply chain for some battery metals, particularly cobalt and graphite, has faced issues related to ethical and environmental concerns in mining operations.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Prices of battery metals can be volatile due to supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical factors, and changing technology requirements.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: There's a growing focus on sustainable sourcing and recycling of battery metals to minimize environmental impact.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Ongoing research and development efforts aim to reduce the reliance on certain metals, like cobalt, and to improve the energy density and longevity of batteries.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬: Governments around the world are implementing policies to encourage the growth of the electric vehicle market, which has a direct impact on the demand for battery metals.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-thirds of the global battery metals market. The presence of large number of key players and availability of the manufacturing facilities in region have augmented the market growth. Simultaneously, Europe would register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for batteries from consumer electronics, hospitals, educational institutes, and other energy storage applications.

The battery metals industry is central to the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems, and its dynamics are closely tied to the adoption and evolution of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

- Norlisk Nickel

- Albemarle Corporation

- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

- Vale

- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

- Glencore International AG

- SQM S.A.

- Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd.

- Umicore

- Tianqi Lithium

