Oatly to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly’s Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly
We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

