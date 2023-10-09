Textured Soy Protein Market size to expand $2.1 billion by 2026, with witnessing at 8.7% CAGR | CHS INC, Kellog Company

Textured Soy Protein Market

Increase in demand from the feed industry augment the growth of the global textured soy protein market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Textured Soy Protein Industry garnered $1.1 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces, top impacting factors, top investment pockets, market players, growth scenario, and risk factors.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is obtained from defatted soy flour, which is produced by grinding defatted soy flakes. Textured soy protein has substantial protein content and fiber with low fat. It is available in dried chunks, powder, or granular form in the market. It has a mild taste, but can be added to the meals to increase their protein content. Moreover, textured soy protein has a similar texture to beef and other meats, and thus are used as a substitute to meat products. In addition, in the view of the fact that plant-based food has less protein content as compared to animal food, textured soy protein is valuable for those consumers who do not consume meat. This fact has majorly drives the global textured soy protein market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the textured soy protein industry are DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS INC, Kellog Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd, Pacific Soybean & Grain, and Gremount International Company Limited.

Rise in number of vegan populations, surgein its usage as meat substitute or extender, and increase in demand from the feed industry augment the growth of the global textured soy protein market. Whereas, potential threats regarding substitutes and formulation challenges for textured soy protein products impede the market growth. On the other hand, increase in lactose-intolerant population and rise in millennial population present new opportunities in the market.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global textured soy protein market, and will maintain its headship status during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highestCAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The organic segment is anticipated to garner the highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in health concerns among consumers and their desire to avoid the consumption of food consisting synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for better health are expected to boost the demand for organic soy proteins among consumers, which contributes toward the growth of the textured soy protein market.

Soybean meal is one of the major source of protein sources of feed and is being traded on commercial level on the basis of protein content. Soy protein concentrate (SPC) contains 63-65% of protein, and is the prime raw material in farmed salmon feeds. Textured soy protein is expected to endure significant growth of value sales due to rise in awareness about the higher protein (60-85%) composition of the product among feed formulators.

