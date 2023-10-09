Ten outstanding citizens honoured for their contributions to Hà Nội's development

VIETNAM, October 9 - HÀ NỘI — More than 800 individuals have been recognised as "good people, good deeds", and a further 10 have been celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the capital city at a ceremony held on Monday.

The event was organised in commemoration of the 69th Hà Nội Liberation Day anniversary (October 10, 1954 – 2023) and to initiate a patriotic emulation drive leading up to the 70th anniversary next year.

This year represents the 13th time that Hà Nội has awarded the "Outstanding Capital Citizen" accolade.

The ten individuals are working in different fields, including education, agriculture, literature and art, security and sports but all give their efforts to the development of the city.

Phạm Hải Yến, the captain of the Vietnamese women's football team, was also recognised as one of the 10 distinguished individuals honoured as citizens of the capital.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the accomplishments of Hà Nội’s patriotic emulation movement, extending his congratulations to the 'outstanding citizens' and those bestowed with the 'good people, good deeds' title in the city.

He hopes the capital will continue to strongly uphold its tradition as a ‘role model city for the country’ and consistently lead the country in various patriotic and nation-building movements, actively contributing to the development of a strong and prosperous nation.

Hà Nội’s economy continues to grow in 2023 with a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6.08 per cent in the first nine months, accounting for 43 per cent of the whole country. Hà Nội also contributed nearly 13 per cent of the country’s GDP and 42.8 per cent of the budget revenue of the Red River Delta region.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) to the city remains a bright spot, with the total registered FDI reaching nearly VNĐ61.668 trillion (US$2.53 billion), accounting for almost 12.5 per cent of the whole country.

The city has also achieved significant results in culture and society, education and training, healthcare, people’s well-being, as well as social security and improving people’s lives.

Key projects and initiatives, such as the draft amended Law on Capital, the Capital’s Ring Road 4 construction project, and Phase 2 of the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge expansion project, are being executed with progress and quality ensured.

Chính also said that the last three months of 2023 are a crucial phase for Hà Nội and the entire country to make efforts to achieve the economic and social targets set in the context of many difficulties and challenges.

The city should focus on striving to complete the construction of the amended Capital Law and finalise the Hà Nội Capital Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Additionally, Hà Nội should make comprehensive adjustments to the overall Capital Construction Master Plan by 2045 with a vision to 2065, using innovative thinking and a strategic vision for the development of Hà Nội’s urban space.

Furthermore, the city should accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects and public investment disbursement schedules, especially for key projects.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, overcoming challenges, and working together with unity and collective strength, Hà Nội should continue to promote patriotic movements, including the "Good People, Good Deeds" campaign, to build a beautiful, prosperous, and cultured capital city that truly represents the heart of the nation. — VNS