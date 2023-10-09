Food Safety Testing Market Worth $37.5 billion by 2031 | ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA

Food Safety Testing Market

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition.

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, Others), by Food Tested (Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Processed Food, Others), by Type (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical and Toxin, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global food safety testing industry was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $37.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5033

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

ALS Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories

AsureQuality Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNV AS

The report analyzes these key players of the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5033

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food safety testing market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to the prevalence of public health burden of foodborne illnesses in the state of Mississippi (MS). The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in disposable income of consumers and the high demand for effective food safety testing. The prevalence of improper usage of pesticide in developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on type, the pathogen segment contributed to the largest share of two-fifths of the global food safety testing market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Different kinds of pathogens, including viruses, bacterial strains, fungi, or parasites can make their host sick. In order to ensure customer safety, pathogen testing is regularly carried out throughout the production process, from raw materials through end product screening. However, the chemical and toxin segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Bacterial toxins or specific plant toxins, like the pyrrolizidine alkaloids found in honey, milk, or eggs are examples of poisons in food. In order to cover the broad polarity range of potential organic chemical pollutants, modern food contaminant testing laboratories use both GC-MS and LC-MS.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5033

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample. These circumstances might not be suitable in undeveloped and developing countries. In addition, exporting these resources is an expensive endeavor as mastering these approaches calls for reliable institutions & infrastructure. The market's expansion is constrained by all of these issues in the food safety testing market forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the food safety testing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing food safety testing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the food safety testing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global food safety testing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/flavor-enhancer-market-reach-20-142000115.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jelly-pudding-market-to-reach-25-2-billion-globally-by-2032-at-3-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301929181.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/08/21/2728812/0/en/Butter-Powder-Market-to-Reach-643-8-Million-Globally-by-2032-at-a-5-5-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digestive-bitters-market-expected-to-reach-2-1-billion-globally-by-2032---allied-market-research-301886339.html

https://kalkinemedia.com/au/business-news/retail/plant-based-diet-market-expected-to-witness-strong-growth-by-2032-market-scope-value-size-share-and-trends

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.