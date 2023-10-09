Governor Palacios Will Declare Typhoon Condition I for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota – Effective 5:00am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – Governor Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office (HSEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS Guam) Weather Forecast Office (WFO), will declare Typhoon Condition I for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota effective 5:00 am on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Typhoon Condition 1 means that typhoon force winds of 74 mph or more are expected, with damaging storm force winds of 39 mph arriving within 12 hours.

The National Weather Service – Guam has estimated that residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will begin seeing damaging winds Tuesday afternoon. The time of passage, according to NWS, is estimated to be on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are asked to prepare for Category 2 Typhoon, which will bring 96-110 mph winds.

The following updates incorporates the latest information from the different emergency management resources, programs, and activities:

Shelter Updates Shelters Activated

Shelters have been activated and were earlier opened at 6:00 p.m. today, October 9, 2023 (Rota shelter will be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023). Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes. Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

Marianas High School (Cafeteria) Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria) Kagman High School (Cafeteria) Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria) Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging

For Saipan, the Office on Aging is open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter. For inquiries, please call Valerie Q. Apatang at (670) 532-2656. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open.

Secondary, alternate shelters have been identified and will be announced with additional details when appropriate. Transportation to Shelters Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

Saipan:

EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000

Tinian:

Public School System (PSS) Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 (Primary) or (670) 433-9250 (Secondary)Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1803 (Primary) or (670) 433-1800 (Secondary)

Rota:

Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number) Commonwealth Health Care Corporation (CHCC) Health Center Hours During StormUpon declaration of TYPHOON CONDITION II or I, Rota Health Center and Tinian Health Center will be CLOSED. Patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments that are affected by these closures. The CHC Hospital, Tinian Health Center, and Rota Health Center emergency rooms will remain open 24/7 despite weather conditions.

Advisory for Expectant Mothers

The CHCC will provide shelter for pregnant women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant or at risk for preterm labor during the typhoon. Please contact (670) 234-8950 for more information. Residents of Tinian and Rota can report to the Tinian and Rota Health Centers respectively.

Advisory Regarding Filling Medication The CHCC recommends that all residents make sure they have enough of their prescription medications to last at least one week. This is especially important for people with diabetes, hypertension, or uncontrolled asthma. Store your medications in a waterproof container and take them with you to wherever you are sheltering from the storm. Government Offices In anticipation of the Typhoon Condition I declaration for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, all government offices will remain closed until an “All Clear” declaration is announced. Educational Institutions Public School SystemThe CNMI Public School System has announced that its classes have been canceled and all PSS departments will be closed until further notice. The continuation or cancellation of classes for other educational institutions will be announced by the respective institutions.

Northern Marianas CollegeNorthern Marianas College campuses on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. NMC students and employees are advised to check their NMC email (@marianas.edu) for further updates regarding the reopening of campuses. Northern Marianas Technical InstituteNorthern Marianas Technical Institute (NMTech) will be closed on Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023 and Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



During the Storm

During the storm, Governor Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, and CNMI HSEM advise CNMI residents to take the following measures:

Stay indoors. Unless for emergency purposes, do not drive until the all-clear is given. Remain off roadways to allow first responders to clear debris and attend to those who need assistance most.

Stay away from windows and sliding glass doors.

Be sure that important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents are properly secured, and copies are in a weather-proof bag.

Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other official sources.

Mental Health Matters

Given the anxiety and stress that the storm (and preparing for the storm) may bring, everyone is also asked to be mindful of the stress, anxiety, and other emotional/mental impacts that may affect our family, friends, and coworkers. Make time to:

Eat nutritious meals

Drink plenty of water; Get exercise wherever you can in your home

Get abundant rest

Value yourself and those around you. Set aside time for a regular routine of deep breathing or other stress reduction methods to alleviate your feelings of anxiety

Check-in on your family and friends periodically and offer support and assistance

Quiet your mind

Set realistic goals and actions for preparation activities before, during, and after the storm

Avoid alcohol and drugs

Obtain professional help when you need it

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

Again, this is an evolving situation – the direction, speed, intensification rate, and other attributes of the storm may change over the next few hours. The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate.

For additional information, visit the following:

###