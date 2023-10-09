TAIWAN, October 9 - President Tsai meets Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Susan D. Dougan

On the morning of October 9, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Susan D. Dougan. President Tsai thanked Governor-General Dougan and the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their longstanding support for Taiwan's international participation. The president pointed out that over the past two years, our countries have addressed the need for post-pandemic economic recovery by rolling out the Women's Empowerment Project and vocational training for women, which are facilitating employment and local development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. President Tsai expressed hope that our countries will continue to extend mutual support and assistance to make even more contributions to global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I extend a very warm welcome to Governor-General Dougan and her delegation. Governor-General Dougan is a good friend of Taiwan. She visited Taiwan in 2008 in the capacity of chief education officer. And in 2019, I led a delegation to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where I was received with great hospitality from Governor-General Dougan. This is Governor-General Dougan's second visit to Taiwan and her first as governor-general. On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend our sincerest greetings.

I want to thank Governor-General Dougan and the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their longstanding support for Taiwan's international participation. During the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves called on the international community to embrace Taiwan's participation in the UN and other international organizations. We deeply appreciate this show of support.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is Taiwan's steadfast ally. Over the years, our countries have continued to deepen our cooperation, advancing local development in such areas as agriculture, public health and medicine, and information and communications technology. These frequent exchanges have yielded fruitful results.

Over the past two years, our countries have addressed the need for post-pandemic economic recovery by rolling out the Women's Empowerment Project and vocational training for women, which are facilitating employment and local development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. And I anticipate that, through this visit, our nations can continue to deepen our collaboration.

In closing, I once again welcome Governor-General Dougan and her delegation to Taiwan. I wish you a pleasant and successful visit. I look forward to Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continuing to extend mutual support and assistance as we seek to make even more contributions to global prosperity and development.

Governor-General Dougan then delivered remarks, saying that it is indeed a pleasure to see President Tsai again and thanking her for graciously extending an invitation to share in the 112th National Day Celebration. She said her delegation is happy to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful country and to experience the warmth of its people.

Governor-General Dougan pointed out that Taiwan is respected as a global symbol of democracy and social resilience, enjoys the international recognition of being not only the most democratic country in Asia, but the 10th most democratic in the world, as announced this year in the Democracy Index 2022 report. She commented that this is an achievement that many large and powerful nations find difficult to achieve. She continued by saying that of course, success comes where there is visionary leadership, proactive government, and patriotic citizens who work tirelessly and who are prepared to make sacrifices to promote national development and the well-being of nationals.

Governor-General Dougan congratulated President Tsai and the government and people of Taiwan, and also conveyed greetings from the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She said that they applaud the trailblazers of Taiwan who strive to maintain economic stability, despite the numerous global challenges, those who, through research and dedicated work, continue to develop cutting-edge technologies, infrastructure development, and public sector management to respond to the changing needs of the Taiwanese people. October 10, she said, therefore holds great significance in instilling pride, patriotism, enthusiasm, and commitment in the hearts of the citizens of the nation.

Governor-General Dougan mentioned that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on August 15, 1981, in a historic move based on the shared values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. Today, she added, our mutual respect and bonds of friendship serve to cement our bilateral arrangements and cooperation.

Governor-General Dougan said that for over 40 years, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has benefited from support in all sectors from the Republic of China (Taiwan), and that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to support Taiwan in international organizations. She then offered her best wishes for President Tsai's personal well-being and for the safety, security, and prosperity of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman was also in attendance at the meeting.