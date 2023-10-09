22.4% CAGR Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market : Product Development Strategies and Revenue Projections by 2027

Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market by Power Output, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Vehicle Type & Power Output: Analysis and Industry 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) released a market report stating, "Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market by Power Output (Less than 10kW, 10kw to 20kw, and More than 20kW), Vehicle Type (Electric Passenger Car, Electric Vans, Electric Buses, Electric Medium Duty Vehicles, Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles, Electric Agriculture Tractors, Electric Construction Equipment, Electric Mining Vehicles and Electric & Hybrid Boats and ships), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV and PHEV), By Vehicle Type and Power Output (Electric Passenger Car and Power Output, Electric Buses and Power Output, Electric Vans and Power Output, Electric Medium Duty Vehicles and Power Output, Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles and Power Output, Electric Agriculture Tractors and Power Output, Electric Construction Equipment and Power Output, Electric Mining Vehicles and Power Output, Electric And Hybrid Boat Ships and Power Output): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Market Insights:

The report offers detailed insights into the current market trends and potential future growth areas, as well as current growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, trending market segments, consumer behavior, market performance, pricing factors, SWOT analysis, and estimation. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global electric vehicle on board charger market.

Market Dynamics:

Onboard charger (OBC) is used to convert ac power from any ac source into the practical dc form. With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, the demand for OBC is increasing. Governments across the world are taking initiatives for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and its related components

Key Segment Analysis:

The global electric vehicle on board charger market industry is segmented on the basis of -

By Power Output

Less than 10kW

10kW to 20kW

More than 20kW

By Vehicle Type

Electric Passenger Car

Electric Buses

Electric Vans

Electric Medium Duty Vehicles

Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Agriculture Tractors

Electric Construction Equipment

Electric Mining Vehicles

Electric And Hybrid Boat Ships

By Propulsion Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Vehicle Type and Power Output

Electric Passenger Car and Power Output

Electric Buses and Power Output

Electric Vans and Power Output

Electric Medium Duty Vehicles and Power Output

Electric Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Power Output

Electric Agriculture Tractors and Power Output

Electric Construction Equipment and Power Output

Electric Mining Vehicles and Power Output

Electric And Hybrid Boat Ships and Power Output

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Industry Players:

The key players profiled in the global electric vehicle on board charger market analysis are BRUSA Elektronik AG, Bel Power solution, Current Ways Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Innoelectric GmbH, Eaton, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH, Xepics Italia SRL, Delphi Technologies, AVID Technology Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, STMICROELECTRONICS, Hangzhou Aodi Electronic Control Co., Ltd. and Ficosa Internacional SA.

