EU expresses strong concern about Russia’s plan to establish naval base in Abkhazia

On 6 October, the European Union expressed strong concern about Russia’s reported plans to establish a permanent naval base for its Black Sea Fleet in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia.

The EU says Russia’s military presence in Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal. It violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the principles of international law and international commitments accepted by Russia, including the 12 August 2008 agreement and its implementing measures of 8 September 2008.

“Should Russia proceed with the reported plans, it would further increase tensions and threats to stability in the region,” says a statement released by the EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano.

The European Union also reiterated its support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.

