EU provides Ukrainian prosecutors with armoured vehicles to safely investigate Russian war crimes 

Peter Wagner, Director of the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments of the European Commission, provided the armoured vehicles to Ukrainian prosecutors during his visit to Kyiv last week.

The vehicles will provide the prosecutors with the necessary resources to safely investigate Russian war crimes across the country.

Peter Wagner also met Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Kyiv.

Earlier in the week, he also visited the Ivankiv community in Kyiv Oblast to witness the progress with debris removal and demining.

In August 2022, the European Commission contributed €20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through its Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI), to support debris removal and restoration of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

