Grand Ventures Raises $50 Million Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Startups

The venture capital firm has raised over $80 million targeting Fintech, Supply Chain and DevOps companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Ventures today announced the closing of a $50 million second fund to invest in early-stage companies. This Fund II received significant support from its existing investor base while adding new limited partners, including family offices. The fund is managed by General Partners Tim Streit, Camila Noordeloos, and Nathan Owen.

The close of Fund II brings Grand Ventures' total funds raised to over $80 million. With this capital, they look to invest in Seed stage companies within the Fintech, Supply Chain, and DevOps sectors, typically based in fast-growing tech communities within the US and Canada. The firm prides itself on leading the first institutional venture rounds for companies and helping to provide the resources to catalyze growth, from strategy and fundraising to culture and talent development.

“We are thrilled to grow our investor base and see the trust we’ve built both with our new and long-standing limited partners,” says Co-Founder and General Partner Tim Streit. “Investors realize the potential for outstanding returns in both venture capital funds and tech companies based outside of Silicon Valley. We are immensely proud, and humbled, by the exceptional investors who have supported Grand Ventures and the visionary founders who have selected us to be their trusted advisors.”

Since its inception, the firm has expanded geographically to better serve founders with the resources to unlock exponential growth. In parallel with expanding geographically, it has focused more intensely on its core sectors to deepen its expertise and access to strategic partners and thought leaders for portfolio companies.

“Over time, we started to offer to founders professional development and access to Grand Ventures’ community of limited partner advisors and realized the potential for massive value-add,” says Tim Streit. “Our ‘co-founder approach’ has become one of our biggest differentiators in sourcing and winning deals, as well as helping founders to realize their most ambitious goals.”

Grand Ventures' current portfolio includes 25 companies that have already added over $2 billion of enterprise value. Fund I companies include Astronomer, the driving force behind the Apache Airflow project; Tealbook, the leading master supplier data platform; and InvestNext, an all-encompassing real estate investment management platform.

Fund II has already made several notable investments. These include iink Payments, a fintech company that provides quicker payments after storm damage; Payload CMS, an open-source headless CMS and application framework; and Terminal 49, a container visibility platform and API provider.





About Grand Ventures

Grand Ventures is an early-stage venture fund investing in Seed stage B2B SaaS companies in emerging regions of the US and Canada focused on Fintech, Supply Chain, and DevOps. We have invested in some of the fastest-growing companies in North America alongside some of the most prestigious venture funds. We pride ourselves on supporting great entrepreneurs from inception through rapid growth and helping out at each stage of the journey. To learn more, visit www.grandvcp.com .

