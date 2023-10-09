 Police investigate stolen 15HP Yamaha engine from US family Yacht in Central Province

Police in Central Province are investigating a stolen 15 Horse Powered Yamaha engine on a yacht that was owned by a family from the United State of America on 5 October 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai says, “The stolen engine was attached to a dinghy boat anchored at Gavutu Island.”

Superintendent Soakai says, “The family were at the island for diving purposes when the incident happened to them.”

PPC Soakai says, “The dinghy was berthing on the yacht when a person allegedly cut the rope and moved it to a nearby island.”

Mr. Soakai says, “Fuel tank, fuel line, diving mask, and flippers were also removed from the dinghy boat.”

Police in Tulagi appeals to the community in Gavutu to come forward with any information regarding this incident to assist police with its investigation.

RSIPF Press