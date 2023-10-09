GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICE: MINISTRY OF MINES, ENERGY & RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

This notification is to formally inform all applicants in regard to our recent advertised vacant positions (Vacancy Notice 02/2023) that was closed on 11th September 2023.

Due to high number of submitted applications received, MMERE will not respond in writing to all but shall only contact shortlisted candidates either through email or telephone number provided as per submission received.

May I on behalf of the Ministry, thank all for showing interest through your applications to contribute towards discharging our mandated roles and functions.

Thank you indeed and wishing you all the best in your future endeavors.

From: Annie Kabui Diau

Human Resource Manager

For: Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Mines, Energy & Rural Electrification

MMERE Press