$43.5 Billion Automotive Software Market : Application and Product Statistics By 2027 | ADOBE. GOOGLE, AUTONET MOBILE

Automotive Software Market by Application, Product and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the global automotive software market, which is estimated at $18.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to garner $43.5 billion by 2027 with a 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive software industry scenario, the prevailing trends and driving forces, and the current state and potential future growth of the market. It also outlines the main investment pockets, the top market segments, regional analysis, pricing factors, and the competitive environment.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report includes an analysis of the various factors that impact the growth of the global automotive software market. It constitutes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that affect the industry either positively or negatively. Factors such as the increasing adoption of connected car services, the implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces (UI), and the adoption of ADAS features in vehicles are the factors that fuel the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of connected infrastructure, troubleshooting, lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms, and maintenance of automotive software restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the future potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G, data monetization in the extended automotive ecosystem, and growing developments in semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles will create potential opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The report also offers a segmental analysis of the global automotive software market share. The market is classified into various categories including Application, Vehicle Type, Product Type, and Region.

By Application:

Chassis

Safety System

Powertrain

Infotainment And Telematics

By Vehicle Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Ice Light Commercial Vehicle

Ice Passenger Vehicle

Ice Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type:

Application Software

Middleware

Operating System

By Region:

North America: the USA, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Spain, the UK, Russia, Germany, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC

LAMEA: Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America, Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Rest of the Middle East

Industry Players:

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

MontaVista Software, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe

AutoNet Mobile, Inc.

Green Hills Software

Blackberry Ltd

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Atego Systems Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report offers a detailed overview of the current trends evaluating the market size, current growth, and forecasts.

This report provides an in-depth examination of the driving forces, opportunities, and restraints in the global automotive software market.

Porter's five forces analysis was conducted to demonstrate the considerable potency of the suppliers and buyers in the market.

In-depth analysis of recent market developments in each sub-segment over the forecasted period, this research expects revenue growth at global and regional levels.

